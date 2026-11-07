“He could win 7 Ballon d'Ors”: Rashford compares Lamine Yamal to Messi's level

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“He could win 7 Ballon d'Ors”: Rashford compares Lamine Yamal to Messi's level

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has highly praised the phenomenal talent of his former teammate Lamine Yamal, with whom he played during his loan spell at Barcelona last season. The English forward compared the 19-year-old Catalan prodigy to one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi.

According to a report by the influential Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, before leaving Catalonia, Rashford spoke personally with Yamal and expressed that he has no doubt his potential will lead him to the pinnacle of world football.

“The best I have ever seen”: Rashford’s admission

Marcus Rashford revealed that while he has shared the pitch with many world-class stars throughout his career, Yamal’s natural, innate talent is on an entirely different level:

  • A talent like no other: “Before I left Barcelona, I told Lamine Yamal personally: I have played with many talented footballers in my career, but he is far superior to all of them,” said Rashford;

  • The player closest to Messi’s level: The forward emphasized that he has never encountered a player with such high natural talent at such a young age: “Among all the players I have watched over the years, he is the only one who has come closest to Lionel Messi’s level”;

  • A 7-Ballon d'Or prediction: “I have endless faith in this kid. If he goes on to win 7 Ballon d'Ors, I wouldn't be surprised at all. He has already become a part of this elite,” added the English star.

A prodigy who stunned the world at 19

Lamine Yamal’s record-breaking rise and entry into the world football elite are also reflected in the numbers:

  • Ballon d'Or podium: Lamine Yamal earned a well-deserved spot among the top three players in the world according to the voting results for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award;

  • A historic feat at 19: Experts believe that reaching the top three of the Ballon d'Or at such a young age is an unprecedented reality not seen in modern football in recent decades;

  • Rashford’s Catalonia experience: As a reminder, Marcus Rashford played on loan for Barcelona during the 2024/25 season before returning to Manchester United.

Rashford’s statement has further fueled discussions among football experts worldwide about whether Lamine Yamal is truly the only heir capable of fully occupying the throne left behind by Messi and Ronaldo.

Marcus RashfordLamine YamalBarcelonaBallon d'Or
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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