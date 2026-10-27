Lamine Yamal named world's best young footballer for the third consecutive time

·81·Sport
Lamine Yamal named world's best young footballer for the third consecutive time

Another historic result was recorded at the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony currently taking place in London, the capital of England. The prestigious Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young footballer of the year, went to FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal for the third year in a row.

The 19-year-old talent has etched his name in golden letters in football history as the first and only player to win this award three times.

World Cup and La Liga triumph: Yamal's winning season

The Catalans' young star achieved stunning success both at the club and national team levels throughout the completed season:

  • Awards in Spain: Yamal delivered a meaningful and brilliant performance for Barcelona, lifting the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup;

  • Historic success at the World Cup: The forward was recognized as peerless alongside the Spanish national team, winning gold medals at the World Cup;

  • Unmatched consistency: Demonstrating experience and composure far beyond his years, the footballer proved in practice that he has no rivals at the youth level in world football.

Unrivaled hegemony in the Kopa Trophy: 2024, 2025, and 2026

In the history of this award, established by the French publication France Football, no one has ever recorded such absolute dominance:

  • 2024: The young star's first major breakthrough and his first Kopa Trophy on the world stage;

  • 2025: Consistent performance and solidifying his status for the second time;

  • 2026: Celebration in London and a third historic award.

Details of Lamine Yamal and the 2026 Kopa Trophy

Indicator

Details

Award name

Kopa Trophy

Winning player

Lamine Yamal

Age and team

19 years old, Barcelona (Spain)

Key awards of the season

World Champion, La Liga Champion, Spanish Super Cup winner

Years won

2024, 2025, 2026 (3 times in a row)

Location of the ceremony

London, Great Britain

This recognition in London once again confirmed that Lamine Yamal will remain a primary contender for the main senior Ballon d'Or award in the coming years.

Lamine YamalKopa TrophyBarcelonaBallon d'Or
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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