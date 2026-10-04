Will an end be put to the conflict? Jorge Jesus agrees to a secret meeting with Ronaldo

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Will an end be put to the conflict? Jorge Jesus agrees to a secret meeting with Ronaldo

An unexpected turn of events has occurred regarding the major conflict that has dominated the agenda in Portuguese football. National team head coach Jorge Jesus has agreed to meet face-to-face with captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who sensationally left the team, to resolve the situation.

According to reports from Portugal's influential publication A Bola, the country's football federation has taken on official mediation to reconcile the parties.

Negotiations in neutral territory: The Federation awaits Ronaldo's response

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is actively working to ease the tension surrounding the national team:

  • Coach's consent: Experienced specialist Jorge Jesus has officially accepted the federation's proposal to hold a meeting and find a solution to the conflict.

  • Contact with Madrid: Federation officials are currently in negotiations with the representatives of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in Madrid, and are awaiting the star striker's final approval.

  • Neutral ground: To reduce tension, it is planned to organize the bilateral dialogue on neutral territory.

How did the disagreement begin?

The serious chill between the mentor and his charge escalated after the match against Norway (2:1):

  • In this match, the 41-year-old Ronaldo expected to come on in the second half, but was forced to spend the 90 minutes on the bench.

  • As a result, the captain unexpectedly left the team's headquarters in Copenhagen and flew to Madrid.

Today, October 4, the Portuguese national team will once again host Norway at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto as part of the UEFA Nations League. Against the backdrop of this important match, the reconciliation between the coach and the star player is at the center of the entire country's attention.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortuguese Football FederationUEFA Nations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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