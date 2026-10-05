Depreciated stars: Which top players have dropped in value in La Liga?

The influential Transfermarkt portal, which evaluates the market value of players in the football world, has officially updated the transfer prices of Spain's La Liga representatives. The latest analytical report presented draws attention to the fact that the transfer values of a number of star players from powerhouse clubs, who have consistently maintained high peaks, suddenly dropped by 10 million euros.

Key squad players from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid have found themselves among the leaders whose prices have declined.

5 top stars whose prices have decreased by 10 million euros

According to the updated figures, the players who lost the most financial value in La Liga are:

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona): 130 mln EUR (−10 mln EUR);

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona): 40 mln EUR (−10 mln EUR);

Cristian Romero (Atletico Madrid): 25 mln EUR (−10 mln EUR);

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid): 110 mln EUR (−10 mln EUR);

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): 130 mln EUR (−10 mln EUR).

Still in the high elite despite the depreciation

Although a decline in transfer value has been observed, these players retain their status as the most valuable assets in the Spanish championship:

The 130-million duet: Frenkie de Jong and Vinicius Junior each remain among La Liga's most expensive players with a valuation of 130 million euros;

Julian Alvarez's position: Despite a loss of 10 million, Atletico's Argentine forward stands as the third most valuable player on this list with a figure of 110 million euros.

According to experts, physical condition during the season, rotations, and team results may continue to impact the market prices of players in future updates.