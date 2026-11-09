“I give it a 10 out of 10”: What did Flick say about Barcelona’s march toward the championship?

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“I give it a 10 out of 10”: What did Flick say about Barcelona’s march toward the championship?

Having secured a crucial victory in the 12th round of the Spanish championship, the Catalan club Barcelona heads into the FIFA international break as the sole leader of the league table.

The team's head coach, Hansi Flick, in a short but meaningful interview with the prestigious Marca newspaper, rated this interim result as highly as possible while sharing his concerns regarding the workload of players in their national teams.

“On a scale of one to ten — it’s a 10”

Journalists asked, “How important is it for the team to head into the international break as La Liga leaders?”, to which the experienced German specialist responded with characteristic determination:

  • Maximum rating: “On a scale of one to ten, I give it a ten,” Flick emphasized, expressing his complete satisfaction with the results his team has shown;

  • National team call-ups and the fatigue factor: The coach did not deny that the departure of key stars to their national teams could affect the team's rhythm: “Some of our players are now heading to their national teams. It is not easy, but one must know how to manage such situations properly and, above all, care about the physical condition of the players.”

Top of the table after La Liga Matchday 12

The Catalans are maintaining a safe distance from their closest pursuers:

Position

Club

Points

Gap from leader

Status

1

Barcelona

33

Sole leader of the table

2

Real Madrid

30

-3 points

Main pursuer

3

Atletico Madrid

28

-5 points

Contending in the title race

Psychological advantage in the title race

With 33 points, Barcelona has pulled ahead of the Madrid giants, leading Real by 3 points and Atletico by 5 points.

Having such a cushion before the international break gives the team a psychological advantage and peace of mind. At the same time, Flick’s main task remains to ensure the players return from the FIFA dates without injuries and in their previous top form.

BarcelonaLa LigaHansi FlickReal Madrid
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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