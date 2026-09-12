“6 goal contributions in 3 games!”: Raphinha named La Liga Player of the Month

·3·Sport
“6 goal contributions in 3 games!”: Raphinha named La Liga Player of the Month

The winner of the first month of the new La Liga season has been officially announced. Barcelona forward Raphinha has been named the Player of the Month for August. This award, confirmed by the league's official website, is a well-deserved recognition of the Brazilian star's fantastic form at the start of the season. Taking on true leadership on the pitch, the winger was directly involved in 6 goals in just three matches, becoming a nightmare for opposing defenders. So, which teams did Raphinha score against, what is his contract status and current market value, and who is leading the Barcelona attack this season?

Record result in August: 5 goals and assists in 3 matches!

The Brazilian attacking player recorded the following stunning statistics in La Liga last month:

  • Peak productivity: Raphinha played a total of 3 matches in the Spanish championship in August, scoring 5 goals and providing 1 assist;

  • Heroics against Elche: In the match that ended in acrushing 5-0 victory for Barcelona, the winger scored a brace;

  • Breaking down Rayo Vallecano's defense: In a tense match that ended in a 5-2 win for the Catalans, Raphinha once again scored a brace and decided the fate of the game;

  • Crucial strike against Athletic: He also managed to get his name on the scoresheet in a difficult clash against the solid Athletic Bilbao (2-0).

Contract duration and Transfermarkt value: A €70 million asset

Raphinha's future at the Catalan giant and his market value are highly rated in financial circles:

  • Confidence until 2028: The current contract between the player and the club runs until the summer of 2028, and the Blaugrana see their star as the foundation of a long-term project;

  • €70 million market price: According to the prestigious Transfermarkt portal, Raphinha's current market value is 70 million euros;

  • Leadership status: Combining speed, shooting, and composure, the forward has once again proven that he has become the team's main attacking weapon.

Raphinha's contribution to the Catalans' bright start to the season is incomparable. His consistency in every game and tireless movement on the pitch have taken Barcelona's championship ambitions in Spain and Europe to a new level.

Do you think Raphinha can maintain this productivity and high form throughout the season and become the top scorer in La Liga? Is the Brazilian star's role in the Barcelona attack currently more important than other leaders? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news for Barcelona fans with your friends!

БарселонаРафињаLa LigaTransfermarkt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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