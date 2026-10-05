Rankings Updated: Who Are the 10 Most Valuable Players in La Liga?

As the world's most influential analytical platform for evaluating player transfer values, Transfermarkt has officially published its updated market value rankings for stars playing in Spain's La Liga. In the list presented as of October 5, the young prodigy of Barcelona, Lamine Yamal retained absolute leadership as one of the most valuable players on the planet.

The updated top ten traditionally demonstrated complete hegemony between Spain's two giants — Real Madrid (5 players) and Barcelona (4 players). Only Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez managed to break into this duo.

Yamal at the top, Mbappé and Bellingham in pursuit

Interesting competition and financial indicators are observed at the top of the rankings:

The Lamine Yamal phenomenon: The market value of the 19-year-old winger, a product of Barcelona's academy, is estimated at 220 million euros , cementing his status as the most expensive player not only in La Liga but in world football;

Madrid superstars: Real's French striker Kylian Mbappé is in second place with 200 million euros, while English midfielder Jude Bellingham rounds out the top three with 160 million euros;

Pedri's high valuation: The Catalans' key midfielder Pedri occupies the fourth position with a figure of 150 million euros.

Sharp changes in prices: Who went up, who went down?

The updated report recorded significant dynamics in the transfer prices of certain players:

Biggest jump (+30 million euros): The transfer value of Real Madrid's young defensive midfielder Yan Diomande rose by 30 million at once, reaching 120 million euros;

Those continuing to rise (+10 million euros): Barcelona midfielder Fermín López (110 million euros) and the Royal Club's Turkish playmaker Arda Güler (100 million euros) managed to increase their values by another 10 million;

Those whose value decreased (-10 million euros): Real winger Vinícius Júnior (130 million euros) and Atlético striker Julián Álvarez (110 million euros) lost 10 million euros from their previous valuation. Also, the Catalans' 19-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsí maintained the 100 million euro mark.

The 10 most valuable players in La Liga (Transfermarkt, October 5):