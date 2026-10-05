The FIFA ASEAN Cup tournament held in Jakarta ended with a dramatic final. In the battle for the main trophy, Indonesia and Thailand failed to determine a winner during 120 minutes. The fate of the champion was decided in a penalty shootout.

Notably, the decisive match was officiated by Uzbek referees — a refereeing team led by Ahrol Risqullayev.

In the penalty shootout, Indonesia triumphed 4:2, winning the championship at their home tournament.

Dramatic events during regular time in the final

In the final held in Jakarta on October 5, hosts Indonesia faced Thailand.

In the early stages of the match, the teams played cautiously. The deadlock was broken in the 84th minute.

James put Indonesia ahead — 1:0.

However, the hosts' joy was short-lived. Three minutes later, Sanron equalized for Thailand.

Regular time ended in a 1:1 draw, and the teams proceeded to extra time.

No winner determined in extra time either

Extra time added even more drama to the final.

In the 111th minute, Chamratsame put Thailand ahead again — 1:2.

But the hosts did not give up.

Indonesia equalized again in the 116th minute thanks to a goal by Baggott — 2:2.

Thus, the 120-minute final also failed to determine a winner.

Penalty shootout decided the champion

The fate of the two teams was now decided in a penalty shootout.

At this stage, the Indonesian players were more accurate. The hosts won the shootout 4:2 and captured the main trophy of the FIFA ASEAN Cup.

Thus, the championship of the Jakarta tournament went to Indonesia.

Uzbek referees in the final

The competition also has a special significance for Uzbek football.

The decisive match between Indonesia and Thailand was officiated by an Uzbek refereeing team led by Ahrol Risqullayev.

Consequently, Uzbek referees worked in one of the most important matches of the FIFA ASEAN Cup tournament in Jakarta — the final.

Malaysia wins bronze medal

In the 3rd place play-off of the tournament, Malaysia and Vietnam competed against each other.

The only goal of the match was scored in the second half. In the 62nd minute, Tierney scored the winning goal for Malaysia.

Thus, Malaysia defeated Vietnam 1:0 and took 3rd place in the competition.

FIFA ASEAN Cup results

Final

Indonesia — Thailand — 2:2

Penalty shootout — 4:2

Goals: James, 84; Baggott, 116 — Sanron, 87; Chamratsame, 111.

3rd place match

Malaysia — Vietnam — 1:0

Goal: Tierney, 62.

Thus, the tournament in Jakarta ended with true football drama: in the final, first Indonesia and then Thailand took the lead, but the hosts equalized in the final minutes again and decided the championship on penalties.

One of the most notable aspects was that Uzbek referees worked in this uncompromising battle for the main trophy.