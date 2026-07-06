Uzbek boxers start Asian Championship with victories

The Asian Boxing Championship has kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia. On the first day of the competition, representatives of Uzbekistan entered the ring, recording three victories and one defeat.

Notably, Faryozbek Dusmatov and Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov convincingly defeated their opponents with a score of 5:0.

Amirbek Ismoilov fought against the champion

Our representative in the U23 -50 kg weight category, Amirbek Ismoilov, was the first among the Uzbek boxers to enter the ring.

His opponent was the Indian representative, the reigning Asian champion among seniors, Vishvanath Suresh. In a difficult and uncompromising fight, Ismoilov lost by a 0:5 decision from the judges.

Ergashev won after his opponent withdrew from the fight

In the -65 kg weight category, Ilhomjon Ergashev competed against Faisal Muhammad from Qatar.

After the first round, the Qatari representative refused to continue the fight. Thus, the victory was awarded to the Uzbek boxer, and Ergashev successfully started his campaign in the tournament.

A convincing victory for Faryozbek Dusmatov

In the U23 -55 kg category, Faryozbek Dusmatov entered the ring against Eljay Pamisa from the Philippines.

The Uzbek boxer demonstrated technical and tactical superiority throughout the fight, defeating his opponent 5:0.

Thus, the young Dusmatov concluded his first bout at the Asian Championship with a brilliant victory.

Mahmudjonov left no chance for his opponent

Our talented boxer in the -60 kg weight category, Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov, tested his strength against Dulguunsaikhan Kharkhuu from Mongolia.

In an exciting bout, Mahmudjonov dominated technically and tactically. The judges unanimously declared the Uzbek representative the winner — 5:0.

Results of the first day

Results of the first day for Uzbek boxers at the Asian Championship:

Amirbek Ismoilov — defeat, 0:5;

Ilhomjon Ergashev — victory, opponent withdrew;

Faryozbek Dusmatov — victory, 5:0;

Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov — victory, 5:0.

This was reported by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation. The competition in Jakarta continues, and new victories are expected from our boxers in the upcoming stages.