Barcelona and Juventus have contacted the Manchester United striker

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Barcelona and Juventus have contacted the Manchester United striker

Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško has attracted the attention of two European giants. This is reported by euro-football.ru reports .

According to information published by TuttoJuve, Barcelona and Juventus have begun preliminary negotiations regarding a potential transfer of the Slovenian footballer in 2027. For now, the Turin club is slightly ahead of the Catalans, but it is noted that neither side has made an official offer yet. The main obstacle in the transfer is the player's price, as Manchester United is demanding 75 million Euros for their striker.

As a reminder, the English club purchased the forward from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 for 76.5 million Euros. This season, he has managed to play in six matches across all competitions, scoring two goals.

It should be noted that the striker has not started a single match in the four Premier League games he has appeared in, playing a total of only 76 minutes.

Benjamin SeskoBarcelonaJuventusManchester UnitedFootball transfer
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Sardor Ergashev
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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