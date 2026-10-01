Will "Kid Messi" move to Catalonia? Barcelona leadership makes an unexpected statement

Interest surrounding the new generation of stars in the football world is intensifying. Rumors about the potential transfer of Jay-Jay Gabriel, a 15-year-old bright talent from the Manchester United academy who earned the nickname "Kid Messi" due to his unique technique, have flooded the press.

However, Catalonia club's sports director Deco promptly responded to these reports, shedding light on the situation.

Visit to Catalonia and the family's choice

Last week, the appearance of the 15-year-old wonderkid in the city of Barcelona sparked various speculations among fans and insiders. Prior to this, Gabriel had officially notified the Manchester United management of his desire to leave the club.

According to reports in the press, the young footballer's family chose Spain as the primary and priority destination to continue his career. This seemed to bring the "Barcelona" option to the forefront of the agenda.

Deco's sharp response: "This is not our business"

In an interview with the influential British publication talkSPORT, Deco firmly stated that the Catalan club does not participate in games surrounding teenage players who are under contract:

"I have nothing to say about this player. This is normal — various agents and players are always contacting us. Especially regarding young talents, such offers are very common. We are not showing interest in any player in his situation. I don't know exactly what is happening, but if he is still a Manchester United player, this matter has absolutely nothing to do with us. Before taking any steps, one must understand his legal situation. Negotiating with teenagers and young players in this manner is not our style of work."

This statement by Barcelona's sports director indicates that the club strictly adheres to international transfer rules and ethics, and no actions will be taken until official matters with Manchester United are resolved.