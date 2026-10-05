Benin goalkeeper shares thoughts on Lionel Messi's farewell match

As Lionel Messi prepares for his final home match with the Argentina national team, the encounter is expected to be highly emotional and exciting. The legendary forward, who has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for La Albiceleste, has decided to conclude his international career. Goal.com reports that the friendly match between Argentina and Benin will take place at the famous Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. This is reported by Goal.com reports that.

Ahead of this historic clash, the football world is preparing to give Messi a worthy farewell. However, representatives of the opposing team have made it clear that they do not intend to be an easy opponent for the Argentines. Specifically, Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou showed his professional approach at a press conference in Buenos Aires, firmly stating that no concessions or gifts would be offered to Lionel Messi.

Historic match and professional approach

For Dandjinou, this match is fundamentally different from ordinary friendlies and he considers it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. According to him, the team has come to show respect to Argentina and especially to Messi, but they must not forget that they are also defending the honor of their country. Reminding that it is always 11 vs 11 on the pitch, the goalkeeper added that the visitors did not come to Argentina just as tourists.

One of the main questions about the upcoming game was whether the guests would allow Messi to score easily or not. When asked if they would let the Argentine star score if a penalty were awarded late in the game, Dandjinou gave a sharp response. He stated that his primary duty is to save shots and that he would try to stop Messi even if he took a penalty.

Respect for the opponent and the queue for jerseys

The Benin goalkeeper emphasized that Lionel Messi's greatness means he does not need any gifts. If the forward wants to score, he will have to use all his skills and work for it himself. For Dandjinou, the greatest respect that can be shown to a legendary player is to treat him as a real and serious opponent until the final whistle.

At the same time, the Benin keeper did not hide his excitement about sharing the pitch with a player who became one of the world's best during his career, with brilliant performances for Barcelona and winning the 2022 World Cup and continental titles with Argentina. An interesting competition is expected within the team to obtain the legendary number ten jersey at the end of the match.

Dandjinou jokingly mentioned that all his teammates would want to get Messi's shirt at the end of the game. He said that if a separate jersey is not prepared for each player, it will be difficult for all of them to compete for one shirt. In any case, this match is certain to be etched in football history as an unforgettable event.