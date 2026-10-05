Lionel Messi prepares for his final match with the Argentina national team

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi has joined the Argentina national team training camp at the Ezeiza base in Buenos Aires, beginning preparations for Tuesday's historic farewell match against Benin. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is preparing to wear the 'Albiceleste' jersey one last time to bring a fitting end to his glorious 21-year international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that the 39-year-old forward arrived at the Ezeiza headquarters on Sunday and began training ahead of the ceremonial match at the Monumental stadium. The team, led by Lionel Scaloni, arrived in high spirits, having previously secured emphatic victories over Bolivia (4-0) and Burkina Faso (7-0). On Sunday evening, the squad gathered for a traditional asado barbecue.

A fitting end to a historic career

The forward will take the pitch as the absolute record holder, having played 207 matches and scored 125 goals for the national team before Tuesday's clash. This monumental achievement is made even more valuable by his World Cup, two-time Copa América, and Finalissima titles. Speaking about the reasons for organizing this show in front of 85,000 spectators, Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia said: "We decided to give the world's best player, our national team symbol and captain Lionel Andrés Messi, a proper farewell in his homeland."

The evening at the River Plate stadium is planned as a true home celebration. Key team leaders Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, and Nicolás Otamendi are expected to take the field alongside the legendary number ten. Leandro Paredes will also support his teammate from the stands, despite his 10-match FIFA suspension following the 2026 World Cup final. However, the celebration will miss Qatar World Cup winners Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina, as their club, Roma, did not grant them permission to travel.

Special jersey and future plans

For the farewell match against Benin, the Argentina national team will wear a special one-off kit featuring the Sun of May and laurel leaves surrounding the legendary number ten. Once the match in the capital concludes, Messi will shift his focus back to his performances for Inter Miami. His current contract with the club runs until the end of the 2028 MLS season.

For head coach Lionel Scaloni, the main focus is on integrating the next generation and refreshing the squad ahead of the next major tournament cycle. As the Messi era draws to a close, Argentine football is preparing to turn a new page.