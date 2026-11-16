What did Luis de la Fuente say after the tough defeat against England?

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What did Luis de la Fuente say after the tough defeat against England?

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente UEFA Nations League match at home against England, which was a highly competitive and goal-filled encounter (2:3), shared his thoughts. The Spanish specialist did not hide his satisfaction with the team's fighting spirit.

“The 0:3 scoreline was a heavy blow for us”

After the match in Madrid Teledeporte speaking on air, de la Fuente emphasized that they faced difficulties from the very beginning of the match. According to him, the English showed their quality in the first half:

“The opponent dominated the first 30 minutes and pinned us back in our own half. The 0:3 scoreline was a heavy blow for us. However, we tried to attack. Problems piled up early in the game: Pubill's ankle, and muscle issues for Cubarsí and Zubimendi”, said the head coach.

Match and team performance

Details

Competition and stage

UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6

Key match

Spain — England (2:3)

Coach's reaction

Pride in the team's spirit despite early problems and a tough defeat

Main losses

Injuries to Pubill, Cubarsí, and Zubimendi

Tactical changes and accepting defeat

At the same time, the coach noted with regret that the team later changed tactics and managed to narrow the gap, but in the end, they could not avoid defeat:

“Then we changed our tactics, and the players gave everything. It is a pity we couldn't at least get a draw. Still, I am proud of this amazing team. We must value our past achievements. Let those who come after us try to surpass these results. One must know how to win and how to accept defeat”, added de la Fuente.

Do you think the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente can learn from this defeat and improve their game in the next stages? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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