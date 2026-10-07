Benin footballers present unusual gifts to Lionel Messi in farewell match

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Benin footballers present unusual gifts to Lionel Messi in farewell match

One of the most emotional evenings in the history of world football took place at the famous Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. The final farewell match of 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team was etched into fans' memories not only by a brilliant victory on the pitch, but also by the high respect and honor shown by the players of the opposing team, Benin.

Guests from the African continent presented unusual gifts during the pre-match ceremony to turn the legendary captain's moment of parting with the national team into a true celebration.

More than a pennant: What did the Beninese present to Messi?

Usually, before the start of matches, the captains of the two teams exchange traditional symbolic pennants. However, Benin national team leader Sessi D'Almeida completely changed the protocol this time:

  • Symbolic statuette of Benin: Messi was presented with a special commemorative statuette representing the national culture and ancient art of this African country;

  • Rose of respect and special sweatshirt: The captain was gifted a living rose branch and an exclusive sweatshirt featuring the official logo of the Benin national team;

  • Congratulatory letter on behalf of the delegation: The guest delegation solemnly handed over an official letter expressing gratitude to the Argentine star for his incomparable contribution to the development of football.

3:0 at the Monumental: A goal, two assists, and a flawless farewell

In the match on the pitch, Argentina gave their captain a fitting victory:

  • Opening and continuation of the score: Defender Nicolas Otamendi and young talent Nicolas Paz scored goals for the hosts;

  • Messi's benefit: The main hero of the festive evening, Lionel Messi, calmly converted a penalty and directly assisted two more goals by his teammates;

  • Final score: The match ended in a confident 3:0 victory for Argentina.

The end of a 208-match legend: Absolute history in numbers

Through this match, Lionel Messi officially sealed the highest statistical indicators in the history of the Argentina national team:

  • 208 official and friendly matches;

  • 126 goals;

  • 70 assists.

Thus, the great 21-year journey that began in 2005 was officially brought to a close amidst applause from opponents, excitement in the stands, and another victory.

Lionel MessiArgentina national teamBenin national teamMonumental Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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