Is Portugal stronger without Ronaldo? Jesus's resolve and the legend's painful demarche...

·3·Sport
Is Portugal stronger without Ronaldo? Jesus's resolve and the legend's painful demarche...

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team camp has become the hottest debate in world football. But leaving emotions and hype aside and looking at the facts, the situation takes on a completely different appearance: did Jorge Jesus prove to be tactically right, or was the national hero disrespected?

To analyze the situation with a cool head, it is necessary to look at the sequence of events.

Coach authority and the 41-year-old legend's physical workload

In the national team, the head coach determines the starting lineup — this is an unquestionable rule. If stepping onto the pitch depends on a player's name and status, the team faces crisis. No matter how great he may be, no national team should be sacrificed around a single individual.

Moreover, Jorge Jesus knows Ronaldo's capabilities well — they won the championship together at Al-Nassr last season. Considering the 41-year-old forward's physical condition, it is very likely that he distributed the workload in advance across 4 tough matches in 11 days. According to the coach, it was pre-arranged that Ronaldo would not take the pitch in the two away matches against Norway and Denmark.

A 30-minute warm-up and the human factor

However, there was an awkward aspect allowed by the coaching staff in this conflict as well. In the match against Norway, Jesus sent Cristiano out to warm up for 20–30 minutes but still left him on the bench. The coach himself later admitted this mistake, stating that they should have sent the legend out for a warm-up session a bit later.

Ronaldo's objection here is understandable: making the 41-year-old team captain warm up for half an hour, raising his hopes, and then not putting him on the pitch was an unpleasant blow from a human perspective.

After that, ahead of the Denmark match, Jesus held an open press conference and firmly demonstrated that "status does not grant privileges" and "who is in charge of the team.

Football showed no mercy to Ronaldo: Ramos's response

The most decisive point was in the player's choice. Ronaldo could have argued with the coach, demanded an explanation from the Federation, and if necessary, come on for 10 minutes in the next game and responded with a goal. But he chose to leave the camp.

And the events that took place on the pitch following Cristiano's departure showed just how ruthless football can be:

  • Against Norway: Gonçalo Ramos, who came on in Ronaldo's place, scored the winning goal for the team (2:1).

  • Against Denmark (Copenhagen): Lining up without Ronaldo, Portugal defeated the Danes 4:2. Ramos became the main protagonist again, authoring 1 goal and 1 assist.

In the two matches where the conflict escalated, the 25-year-old forward in Ronaldo's position recorded 2 goals and 1 assist. As a result, after 3 rounds, Portugal is leading its group outright with 9 points.

The most painful truth: The team is winning without him anyway

Naturally, one or two matches are not enough to draw a drastic conclusion that Portugal is stronger without Ronaldo. However, the claim that "this national team cannot do anything without Cristiano" has also been debunked.

For someone who has been the absolute leader and symbol of the national team for over 20 years, the most painful truth is precisely this — to see the national team continuing its life independently of him, with victories.

Cristiano himself has stated that he will tell the whole truth later. Therefore, until the greatest scorer in history presents his version, one should not rush to deliver a final verdict, but the numbers on the pitch have already spoken.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugal national teamAl-Nassr championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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