What actually happened between them? Details of Ronaldo's departure from the national team

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What actually happened between them? Details of Ronaldo's departure from the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus have reached a peak in their disagreement. Famous insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reasons behind the star striker's departure from the team camp.

According to sources, the 41-year-old footballer was deeply offended by the coach's actions and perceived it as a personal betrayal.

30-minute warm-up and a broken promise

Fabricio Romano's statements regarding the details of the incident were reported by The Touchline publication:

«Cristiano Ronaldo is very disappointed. He feels betrayed by Jorge Jesus. The coach made him warm up for 30 minutes, but did not sub him on. Ronaldo spoke with Jesus, and the coach said he was ready to apologize publicly, but he did not keep that promise. Instead, he began insisting that he alone determines the squad. It was at that exact moment that their relationship completely broke down, and Ronaldo left the team headquarters», — the insider says.

Whose turn is the next step?

Romano added that the atmosphere within the national team is currently extremely tense. Now, Ronaldo himself will have to make the final decision. Head coach Jorge Jesus is also expected to make a public statement regarding the situation in the near future.

For context, the Portugal national team, surrounded by controversies, faces another serious test — the team will play against Norway on home soil on October 4.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugal national teamFabrizio Romano
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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