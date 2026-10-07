Messi becomes an honorary doctor of the University of Buenos Aires

World champion with the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi has been awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa — honorary doctor of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). This was reported by the university's official website.

The title was presented to Messi on October 6 at a ceremony held at the Argentine Football Association headquarters in Ezeiza, near Buenos Aires. Messi received the medal and diploma from university rector Ricardo Gelpi and vice-rector Emiliano Yacobitti.

The decision to award this title was unanimously approved by the Higher Council of the University of Buenos Aires. The university specifically highlighted Messi's sporting achievements, his career with the Argentina national team, and his worthy representation of the country on the international stage.

In the UBA statement, the footballer's career was recognized as an example of “excellence, resilience, humility, and moral principles.”

The university leadership also noted that Messi's activities are not limited to football alone. In particular, his charitable work and efforts aimed at expanding access to health, education, and sports for children and adolescents were also acknowledged.

Upon accepting the award, Messi stated that such recognition is a great honor for him.