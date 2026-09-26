Tickets for Messi's farewell match for the Argentina national team sold out in 90 minutes

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Tickets for Messi's farewell match for the Argentina national team sold out in 90 minutes

Tickets for Lionel Messi's farewell match for the Argentina national team sold out in under two hours. This was reported by Argentine media.

On October 6, Argentina will face the Benin national team in a friendly match at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. This match is expected to be Messi's final appearance for the Argentina national team. Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia also presented the match as a farewell game for Messi.

Ticket sales began on September 24. According to local media, all available seats were sold out in approximately 90 minutes. High traffic was observed on the ticketing platform shortly after sales opened.

The Monumental Stadium can hold nearly 85,000 spectators. However, various sources indicate that the number of tickets put on sale was around 80,000.

39-year-old Messi debuted for the Argentina national team in 2005. To date, he has scored 125 goals in 207 matches. The match against Benin on October 6 is expected to be his 208th appearance for the national team.

In August, Messi announced his decision to conclude his international career with the Argentina national team. Following this, the Argentine Football Association called him up to the squad to participate in a farewell match.

Lionel MessiArgentine Football AssociationMonumental StadiumArgentine media
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