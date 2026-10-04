Tuchel's unexpected statement: Will the punishment of Manchester City affect the national team?

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke openly about how the financial charges surrounding Manchester City and the threat of the club being relegated could affect the national team squad. The German specialist emphasized that star players will not be punished because of the club's problems.

While the appeal process continues regarding the "Citizens," who were found guilty of financial violations by an independent commission, journalists directly asked Tuchel about the fate of England's stars in the national team.

"Division doesn't matter, skill does": Tuchel's firm stance

The England national team coach made it clear that a club's status in the league is not a decisive factor in receiving a call-up to the team:

The main criterion is benefit: "When selecting candidates for the national team, I focus on how much benefit they can bring to the team in a particular match, training camp, or major tournament. Which league a player competes in is of secondary importance," said the coach.

There will be no automatic exclusion:

"The fact that a player is not playing in the top division does not mean they should be automatically excluded from the national team. Every situation and every player must be considered individually," Thomas Tuchel emphasized.

"City" has appealed, pressure continues

Recall that an independent Premier League commission found Manchester City guilty of violating long-standing financial fair play rules. Among the penalties, the harshest punishments, ranging from points deductions to relegation to a lower division, are being mentioned.

The management of the Manchester club strongly rejected all claims and filed an official appeal with a higher instance. Tuchel's statement served as a great psychological boost for the leaders of the England national team who play for Manchester City.