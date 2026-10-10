Top 10 most expensive football players in the world revealed

The "Transfermarkt" portal, specialized in assessing the market value of football players, has updated the ranking of the world's most expensive players. According to it, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal are sharing the first place. This was reported by Goal.

In the updated list, the market value of both players is estimated at 220 million euros. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe took third place with 200 million euros.

Top 10 most expensive players in the Transfermarkt ranking:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) — 220 million euros; Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — 220 million euros; Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) — 200 million euros; Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) — 180 million euros; Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) — 160 million euros; Pedri (Barcelona) — 150 million euros; Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) — 140 million euros; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain) — 140 million euros; Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) — 140 million euros; Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — 130 million euros.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are represented by three players each in the ranking. Two players from Barcelona, and one each from Manchester City and Bayern Munich have made it into the top ten.

One of the notable changes in the list was the increase in Michael Olise's market value. The French player's price rose by 10 million euros in the latest update, reaching 180 million euros. In October 2025, his value was 130 million euros.

Meanwhile, the market value of Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior dropped by 10 million euros, amounting to 130 million euros. Despite this, he remained among the top ten most expensive players in the world. The player's value had reached 200 million euros in 2024.

It is worth noting that the amounts provided by Transfermarkt represent the estimated market value of the players. They are not the exact sums paid in club-to-club transfers.