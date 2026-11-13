Mauricio Pochettino is the new head coach of Manchester United

The English Manchester Unitedclub has finally officially announced changes to its coaching staff. It has been reported that the renowned specialist Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new head coach of the 'Red Devils'. The parties have signed a long-term contract until 2029.

Pochettino's wealth of experience and his tenure with the US national team

The Argentine coach is no stranger to the puzzles of the English Premier League. Previously, he worked effectively at several prominent EPL clubs, including Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea teams.

Also, in recent years, he managed the US national team and reached the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. His international experience was one of the key factors that caught the attention of theManchester Unitedmanagement.

Mauricio Pochettino's career Key indicators and data New club and contract Manchester United, until 2029 Former EPL clubs Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea Last job US national team (2026 World Cup Round of 16) First task ahead Escaping the crisis in the EPL table

Difficult position in the table and the test at Anfield

It is well known that Manchester United is having a very difficult current season. At the moment, the Mancunians are in 18th place in the English Premier League standings.

The new head coach faces very tough and complex challenges. In particular, under Pochettino, Manchester United will visit their fierce rivals in the next round of the EPL — Liverpool, and this match will be held at Anfield stadium. There is no doubt that this will be one of the most serious and responsible debuts for the coach at the club.

Do you think Mauricio Pochettino can lead Manchester United out of this crisis and return them to the top positions? Leave your opinion in the comments!