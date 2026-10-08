Messi writes a farewell letter to the Argentina national team

The 39-year-old football star Lionel Messi expressed his gratitude to all the people who supported him, stood by him every step of the way, and encouraged him in difficult moments throughout his career in the Argentina national team. He published his touching farewell letter on his social media page.

Yesterday, on October 7, the Argentina national team defeated Benin 3:0 in a friendly match. This match became the final game for Lionel Messi in the national team jersey. The forward had an effective performance, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

After the match, Messi shared his emotions with fans through a letter.

“Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing this kit. I know I am making the right decision. It has been an incredible journey full of joys and sorrows. I realized every step was worth it. I still have so much to say. I cannot express all the emotions I am feeling in a few words or a single message,” Messi wrote.

The footballer specifically emphasized that his family, loved ones, friends, teammates, and coaches made a huge contribution to the achievements attained during his long career in the Argentina national team.

“This journey would not have been possible without my family. They were always by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times when I needed it most. My friends, all my teammates, and coaches were also of incomparable importance to me,” says the Argentine footballer.

In his letter, Messi also specially remembered the memory of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. He emphasized that he will not forget the legend who made a great contribution to the development of the country's football.

“I don't want to forget Diego, who brought our country to a worthy level and was by our side at every step, helping us even from the sky,” he added.

What trophies has Messi won with Argentina?

For context, the 39-year-old Lionel Messi has been playing for MLS side Inter Miami since 2023. Throughout his career, he has also played for famous European clubs — Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi won the 2022 World Cup, the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2008 Olympics with the Argentina national team.

The Argentine star has made a total of 208 appearances for the national team and scored 126 goals. Thus, Messi is the absolute record holder in the history of the Argentina national team in terms of matches played and goals scored.

His final match for the national team also ended in a unique way: Messi scored a goal, provided two assists to his teammates, and Argentina secured a major victory over Benin.

Now, for football fans, Messi's matches in the Argentina national team kit will become a memory. However, there is no doubt that his historical trophies, records, and the mark he left in football will be remembered for many years to come.