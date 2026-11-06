Messi's jersey given to no one: Who will be the legend's successor in Argentina?

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Messi's jersey given to no one: Who will be the legend's successor in Argentina?

The coaching staff of the Argentina national football team, led by head coach Lionel Scaloni, has made an unexpected and symbolic decision ahead of the upcoming matches. According to the renowned publication TyC Sports, following Lionel Messi's farewell to the national team, it has been decided that no player will wear the legendary number 10 jersey in the upcoming matches.

The number 10 shirt will not be worn by any player in the "Albiceleste" squad for the friendly matches against Uruguay and Costa Rica. Since there is no strict requirement to fully distribute numbers from 1 to 23 in friendly games, the coaching staff preferred to temporarily postpone the responsible and heavy burden of choosing Messi's successor.

When will the decision be made and who is the main candidate?

The question of who will inherit the legendary jersey is being left open until 2027:

  • Crucial selection in 2027: According to the publication, the issue of determining the new "number ten" will be revisited in 2027, when official competitions resume;

  • Top favorite — Nico Paz: Sources mention the bright young talent and midfielder Nico Paz, currently shining at the Italian club "Como," as the main contender for this prestigious number;

  • Other contenders: Other candidates include Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, who have already become team leaders, as well as the young Argentine prodigy Franco Mastantuono.

Argentina's November plans: A heated derby and a test

As part of the November FIFA window, the world champions will take the field in two important matches:

  • Derby against Uruguay: In the first match, Argentina will host their eternal and principled rival, the Uruguay national team, at the famous "Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires;

  • Test against Costa Rica: The second match will take place against the Costa Rica national team at the magnificent "Mario Alberto Kempes" arena in the city of Cordoba.

Stepping into a new era without Lionel Messi, the Argentina national team will begin adapting to life without its legend and to new tactical formations through these matches.

Lionel MessiArgentina national football teamLionel ScaloniNico Paz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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