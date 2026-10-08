Why did the French star incur the wrath of the coaching staff?

·12·Sport
Why did the French star incur the wrath of the coaching staff?

The internal atmosphere in the camp of Madrid's "Real" has grown tense following a fallout between head coach Jose Mourinho and the team's main star, Kylian Mbappe. A very serious and tense one-on-one conversation took place behind closed doors between the forward, who returned to Madrid following an injury in the French national team, and the experienced Portuguese specialist.

According to information distributed by influential Spanish sources, the coaching staff of the "Royal Club" is seriously concerned about the French star's sports regimen and off-field behavior.

The beginning of the conflict: The dispute in the national team and the injury

Events took a sharp turn following the initial match played against Turkey within the framework of the UEFA Nations League while in the camp of the French national team:

  • Leaving the team's disposal: Due to an injury sustained during the match, Mbappe left the national team's disposal early and returned to Madrid for the recovery process;

  • Club dissatisfaction: The management and coaching staff of "Real" were displeased with the player's lack of serious approach to the recovery process, failure to fully comply with medical regimen requirements, and unprofessional off-field behavior.

Conversation behind closed doors: "I will protect you in the press, but..."

Citing the well-known El Chiringuito show, the publication Madrid Universal revealed details of the secret conversation that took place inside the club:

  • Open dissatisfaction: Jose Mourinho called Mbappe into his office and bluntly confronted him with harsh criticisms regarding his irresponsibility and indiscipline;

  • Strict warning: The Portuguese "The Special One" stated his demands to the star striker in an uncompromising tone, putting a definitive end to the matter: "I will protect you in public, but not here".

A testing phase: An important match against "Villarreal"

Amidst the internal disagreements, a serious test awaits the Madrid team in La Liga:

  • Round 8 match: On October 10, within the framework of the eighth round of the Spanish championship, "Real" will host one of the dangerous opponents — "Villarreal" — on its home ground;

  • Mbappe's condition: Ahead of this match, the inclusion of Kylian Mbappe in the squad list and what the atmosphere in the team will be like are at the center of attention of the global football community.

Mourinho's firm stance once again demonstrated that the club's interests and discipline take precedence over any star status. How the French star reacts to this reprimand will undoubtedly have a direct impact on "Real's" upcoming matches in the season.

Real MadridJose MourinhoKylian MbappeNational team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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