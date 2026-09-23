The formula of "absolute trust" in Madrid: Mbappe has become Mourinho's main weapon

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The formula of "absolute trust" in Madrid: Mbappe has become Mourinho's main weapon

Real Madrid, the grand giant of the Spanish La Liga and all of European football, has started the new season in a much more complex and nervous manner than expected. In the first seven rounds under the guidance of Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho, nicknamed "The Special One," who returned to the team during the summer transfer window, the "royal club" has tasted defeat twice and dropped to 4th place in the league table. The Madrid side is currently trailing their arch-rivals and leaders, Barcelona, by a full 6 points. However, despite the instability in team results, a strong and inviolable bond has been established in the Bernabeu dressing room between Mourinho and the club's main star, Kylian Mbappe.

According to a special report by the influential publication The Touchline, Kylian Mbappe has become the absolute central figure in the Portuguese coach's tactical schemes, and the mutual trust between them is described as "almost absolute." Mourinho, known for his difficulty in getting along with star players in complex situations, relying so heavily on Mbappe indicates that the entire playing structure in Madrid is being built around the French striker.

So, how will Real close the 6-point gap, can the Mourinho and Mbappe tandem lead the Bernabeu out of the crisis, and can the French star lead the team to the championship single-handedly?

"Two defeats, a 6-point gap, and absolute trust": 5 key points of the situation in Madrid

The most important facts from The Touchline and behind the scenes of La Liga:

  • Mourinho's main pillar: Jose Mourinho considers Kylian Mbappe the team's main tactical anchor, and a perfect understanding has emerged between them;

  • A difficult start to the season: Real has lost twice in the first 7 rounds, facing unexpected point losses in the title race;

  • A 6-point chasm with Barcelona: The Madrid club has dropped to 4th place in the table and is trailing the leading Catalans by a significant margin;

  • Tactics around Mbappe: The Portuguese coach is adapting all attacking vectors to the speed and personal skill of the French forward;

  • The coach's tactical revolution: Mourinho's return requires a rebuild of the team, and at this stage, only Mbappe is maintaining his level at a high standard.

Real Madrid's current indicators: Analysis of problems and the Mbappe factor

Statistics of the first 7 rounds in La Liga and a comparison of the situation within the team:

Indicators and parameters

Current status and figures

Commentary and analysis

Head coach

Jose Mourinho

Appointed in summer, rebuilding the squad

Number of games played

7 rounds

Starting phase of the season

Recorded defeats

2 defeats

A serious loss for a leading club

Current position

4th place

In the top quartet, but far from the championship

Gap with Barcelona

-6 points

The Catalans are moving at a maximum pace

Mbappe's status in the team

Main central figure

The Touchline: "Almost absolute" trust with the coach

Coach's tactics

Counter-attack and vertical football

Adapted to Mbappe's fast attacking zone

Football expertise and tactical analysis: Can the Mbappe and Mourinho tandem save Real?

Conclusions of European football commentators and Spanish insiders:

  • Mourinho's habit of relying on a "single star": Throughout his career, Jose Mourinho has always chosen strikers who become his "coach on the field" (for example, Drogba at Chelsea, Milito at Inter, Ronaldo during his first spell at Real); currently, Mbappe is occupying this exact status and is implementing all of the coach's instructions without question;

  • A period of defensive reconstruction: The 2 defeats in 7 rounds of La Liga are linked to Mourinho reshaping his defensive system; although Mbappe is maximizing his opportunities in attack, the disconnect between the midfield and defensive lines is costing the team dearly;

  • The path to closing the 6-point gap with Barcelona: La Liga has only just begun; Mourinho's teams traditionally reach their physical and tactical peak by mid-autumn; Mbappe's scoring streaks are crucial in closing the distance before "El Clasico";

  • Balance in the dressing room: The strong bond between the coach and Mbappe reduces pressure within the team and serves to ensure other young stars also submit to a single system.

Although the start of the season has been unfortunate for Real, the alliance between Mourinho and Mbappe remains the main guarantee that Madrid will soon return to the big championship race.

Do you think the Kylian Mbappe and Jose Mourinho tandem can close the 6-point gap with Barcelona and make Real the La Liga champion this season? Is the coach to blame for the Madrid club's starting defeats, or are the errors in the defensive line? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis from the Bernabeu with all football fans!

Real MadridJose MourinhoKylian MbappeLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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