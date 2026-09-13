In the fifth round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-1 at home. According to Goal.com, French striker Kylian Mbappé became the hero of the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, scoring two goals and providing one assist. This victory brings the Madrid club to 12 points, allowing them to level with their main rival, Barcelona, in the league table. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Mbappé and the dominance of the attacking line

After a surprise defeat in the last match against Real Betis, José Mourinho's men took to the pitch with full focus. Although they had secured a win against Inter in the UEFA Champions League, questions remained regarding the team's attacking efficiency and style of play. However, these doubts were dispelled within the opening minutes of the match. Kylian Mbappé showcased his best qualities, once again proving he is one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

The hosts organized their attacks with speed, causing confusion in the opponent's defense. As a result, the lead doubled by the 3rd minute. Kylian Mbappé gained possession in the center of the pitch and delivered a perfect through ball to Carreras, who capitalized on the opportunity. Just before the end of the first half, in the 35th minute, Jude Bellingham converted a cross from Vinícius Júnior to make it 3-0.

Second-half challenges and the final blow

After the break, the Real Madrid players showed a bit of complacency, which gave the opponent a chance. In the 51st minute, Camello capitalized on an error by Antonio Rüdiger to narrow the gap. Following this, Rayo Vallecano intensified their efforts and created several dangerous situations in front of the Madrid goal. In particular, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved the team from certain goals several times.

Towards the end of the game, the opponent committed their entire team to the attack to reduce the deficit, which allowed Real Madrid to exploit the open spaces on the counter. In the 90+1st minute, man of the match Kylian Mbappé scored his second goal to seal the final result. Despite the resistance of the defenders, the French striker accurately placed the ball into the far corner, bringing the score to 4-1.