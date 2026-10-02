Kylian Mbappe being saved for El Clasico

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe may be sidelined for a while due to a knee injury. Head coach Jose Mourinho has decided not to take any risks to ensure the French star makes a full recovery, and his return to the pitch is expected to be delayed. This is reported by Goal.com reports. according to

According to Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe, who has been in fantastic form since the start of the current season, managed to prove himself in previous La Liga matches. He has recorded 7 goals and 2 assists, becoming the team's top scorer. However, his impressive streak was interrupted during the international break.

The forward, who scored the winning goal for the France national team in a tough match against Turkey, suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the national team camp early. He immediately returned to Madrid and began a rehabilitation program under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

Cautious approach and recovery process

Initial medical forecasts suggested that one or two weeks would be enough for his recovery, which did not discourage fans. Nevertheless, head coach Jose Mourinho is cautious about rushing his leader back to the pitch and aggravating the injury. According to information from AS, the experienced coach is seriously planning to rest the player for the league match against Villarreal on October 10.

The club's medical staff has firmly decided not to field Kylian Mbappe in official matches until his tissues have fully recovered and he no longer feels any discomfort. The coaching staff considers it a priority to preserve the player's speed and attacking sharpness for the most important and principled clashes of the season.

Main clash with Barcelona

All attention is focused on the famous El Clasico match against main rivals Barcelona, which will take place on October 25. Mourinho wants to ensure his primary attacking weapon is in top condition for this highly responsible encounter.

The coaching staff believes there is no need to take risks in matches against less dangerous opponents. Thus, rather than rushing Kylian Mbappe's return, having him fully fit for the decisive stage of the season is considered the most important strategic step for the club.