French forward Kylian Mbappé has shared his initial impressions of working under head coach José Mourinho at Real Madrid. According to him, the Portuguese manager's sharp mind and tactical thinking have left the biggest impression on the star player. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to information from Goal.com and MaxiFoot, the 27-year-old player who moved to the Spanish club this summer is having a very productive start to the season. He has managed to score four goals in his first four La Liga matches.

Clear direction and tactical leadership on the pitch

Having worked with the coach for a short time, Kylian Mbappé highlighted how perfect José Mourinho's vision of the game is. In the forward's opinion, the head coach's precise instructions and clear plans are the key factors in the team's successful performance.

“What kind of coach is he? Very intelligent! I am amazed by this man's intellect,” quotes MaxiFoot. The player added that the world-famous coach's unique qualities are no coincidence.

A bright start to the season and Champions League victory

The French player believes it is crucial for every player to clearly understand what to do on the pitch and where they are heading. José Mourinho is able to provide exactly that confidence and clear direction.

Current statistics show how effective this partnership is. Having scored 4 goals in 4 La Liga games, Mbappé also contributed to the Champions League match against Inter, securing a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.