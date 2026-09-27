"There are channels trying to destroy me" — Ronaldo responds to critics

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"There are channels trying to destroy me" — Ronaldo responds to critics

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his critics, stating that he has long been used to such treatment. The footballer compared the attacks from certain TV channels and critics against him to a gunshot. This was reported by A Bola and other sports publications on September 23.

Speaking at the Portuguese Football Summit, Ronaldo noted that he feels a warm attitude toward him in the country.

"I understand that certain channels have been attacking and trying to destroy me for several years. But they have no chance. You need a rifle for that, and even then, I'll dodge the bullet," Ronaldo said.

The 41-year-old footballer also said he has already gotten used to criticism. He emphasized that the opinions of people who dislike him do not seriously affect his career.

According to Ronaldo, he feels the support of Portuguese fans in stadiums, and this attitude does not change because of the opinions of some critics.

Ronaldo took the field for Portugal in the Nations League match against Wales on September 24. Joao Felix scored in the match, and Portugal won 1:0. Ronaldo's goal in the second half was disallowed due to offside.

Currently, Ronaldo is the most prolific player in the history of the Portugal national team, having scored 146 goals for the national team. He has been playing for the national team since 2003. He became a champion with Portugal at the 2016 European Championship, as well as in the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo is currently approaching the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career. As of September 23, he announced that he has scored a total of 979 goals for his club and national team.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamA BolaNations League
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