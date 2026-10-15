154 goals in 156 matches: Harry Kane is signing a new contract with Bayern

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154 goals in 156 matches: Harry Kane is signing a new contract with Bayern

Munich's Bayern club and the team's main star, English goalscorer Harry Kane, have reached a principle agreement on extending their current contract. According to information provided by famous insider Fabrizio Romano, the new deal will run until the summer of 2029.

Currently, the Munich club's management is working on finalizing all relevant documents and concluding the agreement. An official announcement is expected soon.

Family happiness and flawless adaptation

The source particularly emphasizes that the 33-year-old forward and his family are fully satisfied with life in Germany and the conditions in the city of Munich. Harry Kane joined Bayern in the summer of 2023 from London's Tottenham amid great fanfare. In a very short time, he became not only the team's primary attacking weapon, but also the main star of the Bundesliga.

Fantastic efficiency: Almost one goal per game

The statistics shown by the England national team captain in a Bayern shirt are astonishingly high for modern football:

  • Overall record: Kane has managed to take the field in a total of 156 matches across all official competitions for Bayern, scoring 154 goals;

  • 2025/26 season masterclass: The past 2025/26 season was particularly bright for the player — he scored 36 goals in 31 matches in the Bundesliga, and 14 goals in 13 matches in the European Champions League, once again proving himself to be the continent's most prolific striker.

Achievements and records: The golden era in Munich

Harry Kane's career in Germany is proving rich in individual and team honors:

  • Team trophies: The forward became a two-time German champion (Bundesliga winner) with Bayern, and also lifted the DFB-Pokal and the Supercup;

  • Individual recognitions: He became the Bundesliga top scorer for three consecutive seasons and was twice awarded the prestigious European Golden Shoe as Europe's top goalscorer.

Bayern extending Kane's contract until 2029 has become one of the club's most important strategic steps aimed at maintaining its hegemony in the Champions League and domestic competitions in the coming years.

Harry KaneBayernMunichBundesliga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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