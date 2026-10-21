Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bayern Munich starting lineup: 1. Neuer M. (captain), 8. Bischof T., 19. Davies A., 7. Gnabry S., 9. Kane H., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 27. Laimer K., 45. Pavlovic A., 34. Saibari I., 44. Stanisic J., 2. Upamecano D.
Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 23. Boey S., 11. Brown N., 14. Diaz L., 21. Ito H., 42. Karl L., 39. Sapoko Ndiaye B., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S., 40. Urbig J.
Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.
Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 39. Bruno Guimaraes, 33. Calafiori R., 6. Gabriel, 29. Havertz K., 15. Konsa E., 20. Madueke N., 8. Odegaard M. (captain), 41. Rice D., 7. Saka B., 12. Timber J.
Arsenal substitutes: 13. Arrizabalaga K., 56. Dowman M., 10. Eze E., 14. Gyokeres V., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 23. Merino M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 4. White B., 36. Zubimendi M.
Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.
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