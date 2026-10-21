Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Bayern Munich starting lineup: 1. Neuer M. (captain), 8. Bischof T., 19. Davies A., 7. Gnabry S., 9. Kane H., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 27. Laimer K., 45. Pavlovic A., 34. Saibari I., 44. Stanisic J., 2. Upamecano D.

Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 23. Boey S., 11. Brown N., 14. Diaz L., 21. Ito H., 42. Karl L., 39. Sapoko Ndiaye B., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S., 40. Urbig J.

Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.

Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 39. Bruno Guimaraes, 33. Calafiori R., 6. Gabriel, 29. Havertz K., 15. Konsa E., 20. Madueke N., 8. Odegaard M. (captain), 41. Rice D., 7. Saka B., 12. Timber J.

Arsenal substitutes: 13. Arrizabalaga K., 56. Dowman M., 10. Eze E., 14. Gyokeres V., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 23. Merino M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 4. White B., 36. Zubimendi M.

Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.

Live report LIVE
00:00
Let's introduce the referee for today's match, he is Davide Massa.
00:00
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on everything happening in the match. The starting lineups will be announced very soon.
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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