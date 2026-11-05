Incredible comeback: Nasaf turns 0:2 into 3:2, securing a spirited victoryi (video)

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Incredible comeback: Nasaf turns 0:2 into 3:2, securing a spirited victoryi (video)

In the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL-2), Qarshi's Nasaf club visited Kuwait SC and displayed true determination and intensity. Trailing by two goals during the match, the Qarshi side took full control of the game in the second half, ultimately recording a 3:2 super comeback.

With this victory, Ruziqul Berdiyev's charges have reached 4 points, keeping their theoretical chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

First-half crisis and second-half revolution

The match began with sharp attacks from the Kuwaitis, and the visitors were under serious pressure in the first half:

  • Kuwait SC's quick goals: Yassine Khenissi opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and 7 minutes later, in the 34th minute, Mohammed Fraih scored the hosts' second goal — 2:0;

  • Bobur Abduxoliqov's flawless brace: The drastic changes made after the break bore fruit. Striker Bobur Abduxoliqov found the back of the net twice in the 57th and 67th minutes, leveling the score;

  • 81st minute: Oybek Rustamov's winning touch: With 9 minutes remaining, midfielder Oybek Rustamov acted decisively in the opponent's penalty area, scoring the winning goal that brought Nasaf a valuable 3 points.

Match details and lineups:

  • Competition: ACL-2, Group A, 4th round;

  • Score: Kuwait SC (Kuwait) — Nasaf (Uzbekistan) — 2:3;

  • Goals: Yassine Khenissi (27), Mohammed Fraih (34) — Bobur Abduxoliqov (57, 67), Oybek Rustamov (81);

  • Nasaf lineup: Abduvohid Nematov, Alibek Davronov (Quvonchbek Khushvaqtov 55), Akramjon Komilov (Dilshod Murtazayev 46), Adenis Shala (Yusuf Otubanjo 46), Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Bobur Abduxoliqov, Sharof Muhitdinov, Oybek Rustamov, Murodbek Rahmatov, Abbosjon Gulamov (Sardorbek Bahromov 46, Diyorbek Abdunazarov 78), Umarbek Eshmurodov.

Situation in Group A and the next destination

Following this important away victory, Nasaf sits in third place in the group with 4 points. The team's future depends on their upcoming home match:

The Qarshi club will play its next decisive ACL-2 match on November 25 in front of its home fans against Bahrain's Al-Khaldiya.

NasafACL-2Bobur AbduxoliqovRuziqul Berdiyev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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