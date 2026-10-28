Painful defeat in Karshi: Nasaf loses to Al Kuwait on home turf

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Painful defeat in Karshi: Nasaf loses to Al Kuwait on home turf

In the 3rd round of Group A of the AFC Champions League 2 (ACL-2), Karshi's Nasaf club hosted Kuwait's Al Kuwait team in front of their home fans, suffering a painful 0-1 defeat.

Following this loss, Ruzikul Berdiyev's team, having gathered only 1 point in three rounds, has significantly reduced their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament — the playoffs. In turn, Al Kuwait, having secured a valuable away victory, brought their point tally to 6 and strengthened their position in the group.

Match at the "Markaziy" stadium: The only goal in the first half

The match held at the "Markaziy" stadium in Karshi was intense and full of fierce clashes:

  • The decisive strike: The only goal that decided the fate of the match was scored in the 40th minute by Kuwaiti player Mohammed Daham, giving the visitors the lead before halftime;

  • Changes in the second half: At the beginning of the second 45 minutes, Ruzikul Berdiyev made a number of changes to the lineup — Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, Akrom Komilov, Pata Gudushauri, and Yusuf Otubanjo were brought onto the pitch to strengthen the attacking line;

  • Ineffective pressure: The consecutive dangerous attacks and pressure from the Karshi side to restore balance ended fruitlessly due to the opponent's dense defense and tactical time-wasting maneuvers.

Protocol details and group standings

ACL-2. Matchday 3. Group A

Nasaf (Uzbekistan) — Al Kuwait (Kuwait) 0:1

October 28, Karshi, "Markaziy" stadium

  • Goal: Daham (40);

  • Nasaf lineup: Abduvohid Nematov, Golib Gaybullayev (Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, 46), Umar Eshmurodov, Alibek Davronov, Sharof Muhiddinov (Dilshod Murtazoyev, 83), Murod Rahmatov, Oybek Rustamov, Sardor Bahromov (Akrom Komilov, 46), Abbos Gulomov (Pata Gudushauri, 63), Adenis Shala, Bobur Abduxoliqov (Yusuf Otubanjo, 63);

  • Yellow cards: Marhun (45), Zola (53), Birrahma (67), Al Qarzai (90+3);

  • Competition in the group: The second match of this group will take place in Bahrain, where local Al Khaldiya (1 point) will face UAE's Al Wahda (6 points).

Now, for Ruzikul Berdiyev's charges, the remaining three matches of the group stage will become true "finals," and only victories in each game will be required to secure a playoff spot.

NasafAFC Champions League 2Ruzikul BerdiyevAl Kuwait
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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