Fabregas issues serious warning to his players after 9-1 thrashing of Lens

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Fabregas issues serious warning to his players after 9-1 thrashing of Lens

The Champions League Matchday 4 encounter between Lens and Como in France (1-9) has been etched in the annals of European football in golden letters. By scoring 9 goals away from home, the Italian club became the first team in the last 55 years of the tournament's history to record such a prolific result on the road. Furthermore, no other club in the history of the new Champions League format had achieved such a massive victory away from home.

Following the historic success, Como head coach Cesc Fabregas gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sport Italia, sharing his impressions of the match and the important tasks ahead for the team.

"Factors worked in our favor, but Inter lies ahead"

The young Spanish specialist did not hide his pride in his team's performance, but demanded that they avoid getting carried away by euphoria:

  • Match analysis: "I am extremely satisfied. This is football; all factors worked entirely in our favor in today's match. The boys played very meaningfully and at a high level," said Fabregas;

  • The next tough test: The coach reminded everyone that focus must immediately shift to the domestic championship: "But now we must stop the celebration and focus our attention on the extremely important and difficult match against Inter taking place on Sunday."

"Stay humble": A message to young players

Fabregas noted that this evening left an indelible mark on the club's history and serves as a major motivation, especially for the younger generation:

  • Unforgettable moments: This evening became a true fairy tale for the Como team, dedicated fans, and young players just taking their first steps into big-time football;

  • Strict demand from the coach: "It was a wonderful night, but the boys must assess the reality correctly. Everyone must remain humble and continue to work hard in training. It would be a big mistake to think that everything has become easy now," the coach warned.

Como in the top four

Following the phenomenal victory in France, Cesc Fabregas's side has brought their points tally to 9 after 4 rounds, climbing to 4th place in the overall Champions League table. The tournament debutant continues to compete on equal terms with the continent's giants, becoming one of the main sensations on European pitches.

Champions LeagueComoCesc FabregasLens
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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