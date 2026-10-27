Important message from Berdiyev to Nasaf fans: «Only a win is needed against Kuwait SC»

As the AFC Champions League Two enters a decisive stage, Karshi's Nasaf club is preparing for an important encounter. One of Uzbekistan's current leading teams will host Kuwait's Kuwait SC on their home turf. Ahead of the upcoming match, head coach Ruziqul Berdiyev is demanding that his players not just go through the motions, but mobilize all their strength for a victory.

The coach emphasized that the team has prepared seriously for the match. The opponent's strengths have been studied, and some players were given the opportunity to recharge before the crucial clash. Now, the main task is to translate this preparation into results on the pitch.

Berdiyev stated clearly: «Only a win will satisfy us»

Nasaf head coach Ruziqul Berdiyev spoke at a press conference about the team's preparation and the importance of the upcoming match. It is clear from his words that for the Karshi side, this match is far more significant than just another game.

— We conducted our preparation as usual. After the last game, we tried to help the boys recover and prepare for the upcoming encounter. We provided the players with information about our opponent. I think the boys are ready for this match in every aspect.

— Tomorrow's game is one of the decisive ones. It is an important match, which is why our preparation is serious. If 100 percent is needed for a win in the upcoming battle, we will have to exert even more effort than that, — said the coach.

In Berdiyev's opinion, the team has reached a stage in the competition where every point is becoming increasingly important. Since there is a goal to advance from the group, actions on the field must end with a concrete result.

The coach said it is still too early to estimate Nasaf's chances of advancing from the group in percentages. However, he specifically emphasized the necessity of collecting points to achieve the important goal.

Which aspects of Kuwait SC are dangerous?

One of the main tasks for the Karshi side is to correctly understand the opponent's style of play and take appropriate measures against their strengths. Berdiyev described Kuwait SC as a team they know well.

He mentioned that the two teams have played against each other within the last two years. Some players who participated in those matches are still playing for the Kuwaiti club. This gives the Nasaf coaching staff a certain experience in assessing the opponent's capabilities.

— We know the opponent very well. We played against them within the last two years. There are still players from that squad who played against us. Truly, this is an experienced team. They are considered a leading club in their country. The team is in first place in their championship. In the last rounds, they beat their opponents by large margins, — said Berdiyev.

The coach noted that Kuwait SC possesses not only experienced players but also good legionnaires. The team relies on speed and technical skill in attack and has reached a certain level in organizing their play.

The fact that the opponent arrived in Karshi three days early and is training there to adapt to the local weather was also mentioned at the press conference.

What plan has been prepared against fast attackers?

Berdiyev pointed to the fast and technically skilled players in the attacking line as one of the most dangerous aspects of Kuwait SC.

— The opponent has players who are quite fast and rely on technique. The team's game is also built around this. Skilled, fast players play in the team's attacking line. We saw this as one of the opponent's strengths. We told the boys about this, and I think our players will pay serious attention to these aspects, — said the Nasaf mentor.

Therefore, in the upcoming match, defensive discipline, stopping the opponent's attacks in time, and avoiding dangerous situations will be of great importance for the Karshi side. At the same time, defending alone against the opponent's fast play will not be enough: Nasaf must also make effective use of its own opportunities.

Were Muhitdinov and Shala rested before the important game?

At the press conference, a question was also asked about why Sharof Muhitdinov and Adenis Shala were brought on as substitutes in the last round. Journalists were interested in whether this decision was made with the upcoming match in mind.

Berdiyev answered the question with a touch of humor. He said that this had been discussed that day as well, but journalists who did not attend the press conference remained uninformed.

— Exactly. You didn't attend the press conference that day, I talked about everything then, you missed out. That's how it is in football; if you miss a training session, you fall behind. Of course, this is a joke, — said the coach.

Berdiyev explained that not only Muhitdinov and Shala, but other players were also given rest with the goal of conserving their energy.

— I think they will be in good condition tomorrow and will help the team, — he added.

This situation shows how important it is to maintain the physical condition of players and use the squad effectively before important matches. Now, it is interesting to see how the capabilities of Muhitdinov, Shala, and other players will manifest on the pitch.

A promise to fans from Oybek Rustamov: «We are 100 percent ready»

Nasaf player Oybek Rustamov also participated in the press conference. He expressed confidence in the team's readiness for the upcoming match and emphasized his intention to make the fans happy.

— God willing, we are 100 percent ready for tomorrow's match. If it is destined, we will make our fans happy tomorrow, — said Rustamov.

The player also said that participating in the AFC Champions League is the dream of every player. In his opinion, it is natural to feel excitement in such competitions, but once on the pitch, this feeling gradually disappears, and the players focus all their attention on the game.

Rustamov also rated the competition in the Uzbekistan Super League highly. He noted that there are no weak teams in the national championship, and the difference between teams is mainly manifested in skill and level.

Supporting his coach's opinion, the player noted that the team has entered a phase of important games and the main goal is to win and make the fans happy.

For Nasaf, results are now important, not excuses

An easy task does not await Nasaf in this AFC Champions League Two match. The Kuwaiti club's experience, results in their championship, and possession of fast attackers show that the opponent is a serious force.

However, the Karshi side also states that they have prepared thoroughly for the clash. Restoring the players' physical condition, studying the opponent, and resting some leaders before the important game — all of this indicates that the match is being approached seriously.

Most importantly, Ruziqul Berdiyev set the goal openly: only a win will satisfy Nasaf. Oybek Rustamov promised that the team will use all its strength to make the fans happy.

Now, all attention is focused on the pitch in Karshi. The plan prepared by the coaching staff, the players' discipline on the field, and the support of the fans could be of decisive importance. Nasaf has an important task ahead — to effectively use their opportunities, fight for a win, and secure the necessary points on the path to the goal of advancing from the group.