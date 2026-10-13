Roziqul Berdiyev reveals plans ahead of the match against Al Wahda

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Roziqul Berdiyev reveals plans ahead of the match against Al Wahda

In the second round of the AFC Champions League Two, Qarshi's «Nasaf» team will host the renowned UAE club «Al Wahda» on their home turf. Ahead of this crucial encounter, an official press conference was held where the hosts' head coach Roziqul Berdiyev and defender Golib Gaybullayev participated to share insights on the preparation process and plans for the upcoming clash.

The Qarshi club's mentor emphasized that despite the opponent's squad being filled with numerous foreign stars, the team has thoroughly studied their strengths and weaknesses, and will deploy all their efforts for a victory.

«The opponent has about 20 legionnaires, but we are ready»

Roziqul Berdiyev elaborated on the complexities of analyzing «Al Wahda» and the opponent's capabilities:

  • Difficulty in analyzing the squad: «Studying «Al Wahda» turned out to be somewhat difficult. They field different lineups in championship and cup matches. Therefore, it is not easy to predict beforehand exactly who will play in the starting lineup;

  • The legionnaire factor: Along with naturalized players, the opponent has around 20 legionnaires in their squad. In all likelihood, we will face many strong foreign footballers;

  • Game plan: «We analyzed their strengths and weaknesses and conveyed this to the guys. Our goal is to restrict the opponent's dominant sides and make productive use of their weak points. This requires strict discipline and high concentration on the field».

«We are not afraid to field young players at all»

The «Nasaf» coach specifically noted that he places great trust in the representatives of the new generation being nurtured in the team:

  • Youth policy: «We didn't give our youth many opportunities in vain this year. Regularly training with the main team is a huge school of experience for them. We are not afraid to field them now»;

  • Results in the Olympic national team: Our players also performed very well within the Olympic team. If in the future these four talents form the core of the starting lineup, this will be our great achievement;

  • Reliable substitutes: Even if one of the experienced footballers in the team is sidelined, the youth can be trusted safely and without hesitation.

A real celebration is expected together with the fans

The «Nasaf» coach also emphasized the importance of the match in the tournament:

  • Task of gathering points: «We faced this team last season too, and we know their strength well. For the ticket to the next stage, both sides will use all their opportunities and strive to score points»;

  • Supporters' encouragement: Berdiyev invited all football fans to the stadium, expressing hope to create a real football celebration in Qarshi with the help of their support.

NasafAl WahdaAFC Champions League TwoRoziqul Berdiyev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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