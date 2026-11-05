Iranian television threatens missile strikes on Ukrainian and Polish cities

Amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East, unprecedented military threats have been broadcast via Iranian state television (IRINN). The channel openly demonstrated that in the event of new military strikes by the US, missile attacks could be launched against major cities on the European continent, specifically in Ukraine and Poland, as a retaliatory measure.

The broadcast featured special maps showing the flight trajectories of missiles and identified potential targets.

Specific targets on the map: Rzeszów and Ukrainian cities

During the program on Iranian television, experts and military analysts focused on the following points:

Major Ukrainian cities: In response to a potential large-scale US attack, Tehran identified Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa as targets;

Key NATO logistics hub: The map specifically highlighted the Polish city of Rzeszów, which is considered the main center for delivering NATO military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine;

Open threat statement: The channel broadcast sharp warnings, stating, "Our missiles will reach Europe, and we will destroy the American imperialists and their allies."

Root of the conflict: Strikes on Qeshm Island and geopolitical pressure

These sharp statements emerged against the backdrop of recent direct military actions between the US and Iran:

Events in the Strait of Hormuz: US armed forces had conducted limited defensive strikes on targets on the Iranian-owned island of Qeshm, located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz;

Iran's response: Tehran is attempting to link these events to Ukraine's alliance with Western nations and its indirect sympathy toward Israel, thereby shifting geopolitical pressure toward Europe.

Official reaction: What does intelligence say?

Ukrainian official circles and the Center for Countering Disinformation responded promptly to the situation: