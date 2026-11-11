Aleksandr Mostovoy predicts the result of tomorrow's Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

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Aleksandr Mostovoy predicts the result of tomorrow's Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

Tomorrow, November 12, at 20:00, a prestigious friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will kick off in Tashkent. Ahead of this clash, one of the stars of Russian football, the famous former player Aleksandr Mostovoy, shared his thoughts on the upcoming match and offered some unexpected predictions.

"Uzbekistan has increased its prestige in recent years"

According to the Sport24 publication, Aleksandr Mostovoy followed the Uzbekistan national team's matches closely during the World Cup. He noted that Uzbek football has taken giant strides in recent years and has managed to significantly increase its reputation on the international stage.

Nevertheless, the former player spoke highly of the Russian national team's chances in the upcoming match and openly stated that he expects them to win.

"The Russian national team is no weaker than Uzbekistan. I think the match will end in a 1:2 victory for Russia," said Aleksandr Mostovoy.

Match and forecast parameters

Details and information

Match date and time

Starts on November 12 at 20:00

Expert opinion

Aleksandr Mostovoy (famous former player)

Assessment of the Uzbekistan national team

Has significantly increased its prestige in recent years

Mostovoy's prediction

1:2 victory for Russia

Information source

Sport24 publication

"This uncompromising and exciting friendly match between the two teams is expected to provide fans with truly intense football moments."

Ahead of the unexpected clash in Tashkent

As a reminder, this game is of great importance for our national teams to test their capabilities, review new tactics, and gain international experience. Whether the Russian players will prevail as Aleksandr Mostovoy predicted, or if the students of Fabio Cannavaro will show the expected great result in front of their home fans — we will find out tomorrow evening.

Do you think Aleksandr Mostovoy's 1:2 prediction will be justified, or will the Uzbekistan national team be able to put up a fight? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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