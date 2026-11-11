Key weapons of the Uzbekistan national team revealed ahead of the match against Russia

Tomorrow, November 12, a highly anticipated prestigious friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will kick off in Tashkent. Ahead of this confrontation, renowned football expert and agent Jamol Akayev gave an interview to the "Euro-Football" publication, sharing his thoughts on our national team's current potential, the stars in the squad, and the interest from European clubs.

"Uzbekistan is becoming one of the leaders in Asian football"

Jamol Akayev emphasized that in recent years, Uzbek football has taken giant strides, becoming a leading force in Asia not only at the senior national team level but across all age categories. The expert specifically highlighted the leaders in the team's defensive and attacking lines.

"The defensive line, in particular, deserves special mention — a reliable central pair consisting of Abdukodir Khusanov and Jahongir Urozov has been formed here," said the agent.

He also noted talented youngsters such as Behruz Karimov, who performed brilliantly at the World Cup and subsequently moved to the Swiss club "Lugano," as well as Muhammadrasul Abdulmajidov, who attracted serious interest from the French club "Brest" before the transfer window closed.