Key weapons of the Uzbekistan national team revealed ahead of the match against Russia
Tomorrow, November 12, a highly anticipated prestigious friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will kick off in Tashkent. Ahead of this confrontation, renowned football expert and agent Jamol Akayev gave an interview to the "Euro-Football" publication, sharing his thoughts on our national team's current potential, the stars in the squad, and the interest from European clubs.
"Uzbekistan is becoming one of the leaders in Asian football"
Jamol Akayev emphasized that in recent years, Uzbek football has taken giant strides, becoming a leading force in Asia not only at the senior national team level but across all age categories. The expert specifically highlighted the leaders in the team's defensive and attacking lines.
"The defensive line, in particular, deserves special mention — a reliable central pair consisting of Abdukodir Khusanov and Jahongir Urozov has been formed here," said the agent.
He also noted talented youngsters such as Behruz Karimov, who performed brilliantly at the World Cup and subsequently moved to the Swiss club "Lugano," as well as Muhammadrasul Abdulmajidov, who attracted serious interest from the French club "Brest" before the transfer window closed.
National team lines and leaders
Key players and details
Defensive solidity
The pair of Abdukodir Khusanov and Jahongir Urozov
International stage and legionnaires
Behruz Karimov ("Lugano", Switzerland) and other youngsters on the radar of European clubs
Familiar to Russian fans
Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Khusayn Norchayev, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov
Midfield
Azizjon Ganiyev, Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, and Odil Khamrobekov
"The players in the attacking line — Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Khusayn Norchayev, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov — are well known to Russian fans, as they have played in the Russian championship and lower leagues over the years, leaving their own mark."
Upcoming serious tests and travel plans
As a reminder, after the match in Tashkent, the Russian national team will face the Venezuela national team in Krasnodar on November 17. The Uzbekistan national team, following the game against the Russians, is scheduled to travel to Doha, Qatar, where they will participate in another friendly match against the Saudi Arabia national team. Overall, according to the expert, there is immense interest in our country for this game against Russia.
In your opinion, as Jamol Akayev noted, will our strong defense and strikers who know the Russian championship well be able to make their mark in tomorrow's match? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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