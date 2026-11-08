Without Husanov and with new legionnaires: Who did Cannavaro call up for the November training camp?

·2·Sport
Without Husanov and with new legionnaires: Who did Cannavaro call up for the November training camp?

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro has announced the full roster of players called up for the training camp taking place during the November international FIFA window.

During this November camp, our national team will face two serious tests: first, a match against the Russian national team at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on November 12, followed by another prestigious friendly match against Saudi Arabia in Doha on November 17.

Official statement on the Husanov and Shomurodov situation

The main changes in the announced list that caught the attention of fans relate to the leaders of the defensive and attacking lines:

  • Abduqodir Husanov is out of the squad: Taking into account the talented central defender's physical condition and recovery process, it was decided not to call him up for this camp to avoid risking his health;

  • Eldor Shomurodov will arrive late: The team captain is included in the official roster, but due to important family reasons, he will miss the first few days of training and join the squad slightly later.

Full national team roster

The players called up by the head coach, broken down by position, are as follows:

Goalkeepers:

  • Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf)

  • Vladimir Nazarov (Pakhtakor)

  • Edem Nemanov (Dinamo Samarkand)

  • Samandar Muratbayev (Nasaf)

Defenders:

  • Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal, Iran)

  • Dilshod Murtazoyev (Nasaf)

  • Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov (Pakhtakor)

  • Mahmud Mahamadjonov (Dinamo Makhachkala, Russia)

  • Sherzod Nasrullayev (Pakhtakor)

  • Behruz Karimov (Lugano, Switzerland)

  • Giyos Rizaqulov (Qizilqum)

  • Jahongir Urozov (Rubin, Russia)

Midfielders:

  • Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Sabah, Azerbaijan)

  • Abror Ismoilov (Neftchi)

  • Doston Hamdamov (Pakhtakor)

  • Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor)

  • Aziz Ganiyev (Baniyas, UAE)

  • Odil Hamrobekov (Tractor, Iran)

  • Abbos Fayzullayev (Başakşehir, Turkey)

  • Jasur Jaloliddinov (Navbahor)

  • Ruslan Jiyanov (Navbahor)

  • Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara)

  • Aziz Xolmurodov (AGMK)

  • Nodir Abdurazzoqov (AGMK)

  • Azizbek Tulkinbekov (Bunyodkor)

  • Behruz Uktamov (Surkhon)

  • Diyor Xolmatov (Navbahor)

Forwards:

  • Eldor Shomurodov (Başakşehir, Turkey)

  • Azizbek Amonov (Dinamo Samarkand)

  • Husayn Norchayev (Navbahor)

Great trust in youth and legionnaires

Fabio Cannavaro's roster includes a number of young talents, in particular, Swiss club Lugano defender Behruz Karimov, as well as young players showing consistent performance in the national championship. Matches against strong teams like Russia and Saudi Arabia will serve as a decisive testing ground for the head coach to try out new tactical schemes and assess the preparation level of reserve players.

Uzbekistan national teamFabio CannavaroEldor ShomurodovAbduqodir Husanov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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