An important step has been taken toward the peaceful resolution of the military conflict in Ukraine and the continuation of diplomatic dialogue. The US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Following this meeting held in the Kremlin, the parties agreed to conduct the next round of trilateral talks.

Negotiations in the Kremlin and Witkoff's statement

Special envoy Steve Witkoff assessed the meeting with Putin as extremely meaningful and comprehensive. According to him, at the current stage, a serious "shift is being observed" on the path to resolving the Ukraine conflict and finding a solution to the problem.

"As for Abu Dhabi, many did not believe we would restart the trilateral negotiations. But we have resumed them. We have already scheduled the next meeting," said the US President's special envoy.

Key aspects of the negotiation process Information and details Main meeting venue Moscow, Kremlin Participants in the negotiations Steve Witkoff (US special envoy) and Vladimir Putin Main agreement reached A new round of trilateral negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia Additional participants European representatives are also expected to join the next stage of negotiations

Involvement of the international community

Steve Witkoff also specifically noted that European representatives would join the upcoming new stage of negotiations. This signifies an expansion of the peace process and an increase in the active participation of the international community.

The subsequent stages of these diplomatic efforts remain the central focus of the global public and the media.

In your opinion, how effective will the trilateral negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine be in achieving the long-awaited peace? Leave your opinion in the comments!