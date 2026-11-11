Eldor Shomurodov addresses young players ahead of the match against Russia

The captain of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, shared his thoughts on the young players called up to the training camp ahead of the friendly match against Russia. While emphasizing that he is helping them, the striker stated that securing a spot in the national team now depends on the players' own efforts.

The Uzbekistan national team is preparing for an important friendly match against Russia. Ahead of this encounter, team captain Eldor Shomurodov spoke with journalists about the young players called up to the squad, their potential, and the upcoming opponent.

«Only those who deserve it are called up to the national team»

According to Shomurodov, new young players have been given an opportunity in this training camp as well. The national team captain noted that the senior players are helping them adapt to the team and showcase their potential.

«New young players have joined this camp as well. Only those who deserve it are called up to the national team. We are helping the youngsters. The rest depends on them,» said Eldor Shomurodov, as quoted by a Tribuna.uz correspondent.

The captain's words carry an important message for the young players: being called up to the national team is a great opportunity, but making the most of it depends on each player's individual skill, hard work, and dedication.

What aspect of the Russian national team did Shomurodov highlight?

Speaking about the upcoming opponent, the Uzbekistan captain noted that the Russian national team possesses players who are strong individually.

«Russia has individually strong players in their squad. It will be an interesting game,» the striker said.

It is clear from this statement that Shomurodov holds the opponent's potential in high regard. The match against Russia will be an opportunity for the Uzbekistan players to test their capabilities against a strong opponent.

When will the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match take place?

As a reminder, the friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will be held on November 12 at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent.

Match: Uzbekistan vs. Russia

Date: November 12

Stadium: Pakhtakor

Kick-off time: 20:00 (Tashkent time)

The main question now interesting the fans is: what kind of performance will the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, show on the pitch against Russia? In particular, the potential of the young players called up to the camp and the movements of the attacking line led by Eldor Shomurodov will be under special focus.