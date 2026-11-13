Defeat against Russia proves costly: Uzbekistan national team drops in FIFA rankings

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Defeat against Russia proves costly: Uzbekistan national team drops in FIFA rankings

The initial FIFA world rankings have been updated following the dramatic and uncompromising friendly match against the Russian national team at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. The result of this encounter directly impacted the ranking points and positions of both teams.

How did the indicators for the Uzbekistan and Russia teams change?

As we know, Fabio Cannavaro's charges were leading 2-0 against Russia but ultimately lost 2-3. Due to this defeat, our national team has dropped from 59th to 61st place in the overall online rankings:

  • Uzbekistan: Lost 3.86 ranking points in the match against Russia, and their current total stands at 1412.75 points.

  • Russia: The team led by Valery Karpin added 3.86 ranking points to their tally. Their total increased from 1537.45 points to 1541.31 points.

Nevertheless, the Russians remained in 35th place in the overall rankings and are now just 2.49 points behind Sweden, which is one position ahead.

National Team

Previous Rank

New Rank

Ranking Points

Change

Uzbekistan

59th place

61st place

1412.75 points

-3.86 points (down 2 spots)

Russia

35th place

35th place

1541.31 points

+3.86 points (position maintained)

An important test against Saudi Arabia lies ahead

Recall that in the match held on November 12, although the hosts were leading, the visitors secured a comeback victory thanks to goals from Nikolay Komlichenko (brace) and Aleksey Miranchuk after the 70th minute.

The Uzbekistan national team is drawing the necessary conclusions from this defeat and preparing for the next friendly match. Our representatives will face Saudi Arabia on November 17 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The match will kick off at 20:30 Tashkent time.

Do you think our national team can recover their form and avoid losing more ranking points in the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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