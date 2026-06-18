Uzbek Boxers Make Successful Start at World Cup

·7·Sport
Uzbek Boxers Make Successful Start at World Cup

The next major and prestigious event in the boxing world — the World Cup — has reached its peak. Representatives of the Uzbekistan national team have fought their first bouts in this prestigious tournament, where the world's strongest glove masters have gathered. The intense and uncompromising clashes in the ring brought great excitement and joy to local boxing fans.

According to the press service of the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, in today's scheduled bouts, our representatives achieved convincing victories in most cases, successfully advancing to the next stage.

Confident start for Sitora Turdibekova and Abdumalik Halokov

Today's competitions were opened in the women's -60 kg category by our skilled representative Sitora Turdibekova. Facing a strong opponent from Japan, Ayaka Taguchi, our compatriot started the match on a high note. As both athletes exerted their full strength, the clash was very interesting and intense, ending with Turdibekova winning by the judges' 3:2 decision, securing her place in the next round.

In the men's bouts, one of the country's main hopes in the -60 kg weight class, the experienced Abdumalik Halokov, easily passed the first hurdle. Facing Wilson Solorzano from Venezuela in the ring, Halokov, as expected, left his opponent no chance from the first seconds. Having maintained a clear advantage throughout the three rounds, Abdumalik rightfully registered an absolute victory with a score of 5:0 score.

You can find the detailed results of the Uzbek boxers who participated in today's World Cup program and their opponents in the special sports analysis table below:

Representative and weight category

Opponent and country

Final score

Next stage status

Sitora Turdibekova (-60 kg)

• Ayaka Taguchi (Japan)

3 : 2 (Victory)

• Advanced / Play-offs

Abdumalik Halokov (-60 kg)

• Wilson Solorzano (Venezuela)

5 : 0 (Clear victory)

• Advanced / Play-offs

Shavkatjon Boltayev (-70 kg)

• Joonsu Kim (South Korea)

3 : 2 (Victory)

• Advanced / Play-offs

Javohir Ummataliyev (-80 kg)

• Sabirjan Akkalikov (Kazakhstan)

3 : 2 (Hard-fought victory)

• Advanced / Play-offs

Samandar Olimov (-55 kg)

• Amin Mammadzada (Azerbaijan)

1 : 4 (Defeat)

• Eliminated

Victory in a principled derby and an unexpected defeat

One of the most exciting and central fights of the day took place in the -80 kg weight category. According to the draw, our compatriot Javohir Ummataliyev faced one of the tournament favorites, the candidate boxer Sabirjan Akkalikov from Kazakhstan, in the first stage. The bout between representatives of two neighboring countries turned into a real battlefield. Demonstrating will and resilience, Javohir defeated his opponent in a very intense confrontation with a score of 3:2 score, recording one of the main sensations of the tournament.

Additionally, Shavkatjon Boltayev, who made his World Cup debut in the -70 kg weight class, secured an important victory over South Korea's Joonsu Kim in a sharp struggle by the judges' 3:2 decision.

Unfortunately, today was not without losses for our national team. In the -55 kg weight category, our young and promising boxer Samandar Olimov could not fully demonstrate his potential in the bout against the experienced Amin Mammadzada from Azerbaijan and 1:4 lost the opportunity, being forced to end his participation in the competition early.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators:

The first day's bouts once again proved that the Uzbek boxing school remains a world leader. In particular, Ummataliyev's victory over the Kazakh representative and Halokov's beautiful win will provide great motivation for our remaining athletes. We wish our representatives to continue their march toward gold medals in the next stages!

Follow the hottest results of the World Cup, every appearance of Uzbek boxers in the ring, and exclusive analyses always on the pages of Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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