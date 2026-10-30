Grand Slam: Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov defeats Israeli opponent to win bronze medal

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Grand Slam: Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov defeats Israeli opponent to win bronze medal

The prestigious Abu Dhabi Grand Slam international judo tournament, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, started successfully for the Uzbekistan national team from the very first day.

Our talented judoka Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov, who defended the honor of our country in the lightest weight category of up to 60 kilograms, climbed onto the podium. In a fierce contest for third place, our athlete achieved a confident victory over Israel's Izhak Ashpiz, securing the first bronze medal of the competition for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Uzbekistan's squad continuing their campaign in Abu Dhabi

The Uzbekistan national team is participating in this important ranking competition on the International Judo Federation (IJF) calendar with the following strong lineup of men and women:

Men's team:

  • -60 kg: Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov (bronze medalist)

  • -66 kg: Dilshodbek Khamroyev

  • -73 kg: Zamohshari Bekmurodov

  • -90 kg: Shahzodkhoja Sharipov, Umar Bozorov

  • -100 kg: Tolqinbek Turdiyev

Women's team:

  • -48 kg: Ulbusin Khakimova

  • -52 kg: Sita Kadamboyeva, Diyora Keldiyorova

  • -70 kg: Khurshida Razzoqberdiyeva, Shirinjon Yoldosheva

  • -78 kg: Barchinoy Kodirova

  • +78 kg: Iriskhon Qurbonboyeva

Even more intense clashes ahead

It is expected that the bouts involving our main stars who will step onto the tatami in the coming days of the competition, particularly Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova and our heavyweight wrestlers, will further improve our national team's standing in the overall medal table.

This first-day medal from Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov serves as a source of morale and confidence for the entire team.

Kamoliddin BakhtiyorovAbu Dhabi Grand SlamJudoDiyora Keldiyorova
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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