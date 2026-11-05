13 goals in 9 games! Erling Haaland records the most formidable achievement of his entire career

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter in Germany between RB Leipzig and Manchester City (2-3) went down in history not only for the English club's resilient victory but also for another phenomenal record by Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, who scored the winning goal in the 78th minute, proved once again that he is the true "nemesis" of the German club.

Although the match was intense and difficult, the "Cityzens" returned from the away trip with three crucial points, while Haaland updated the most productive record of his personal career.

Best result against a single opponent: 9 matches and 13 goals

The Norwegian sniper finding the back of the Leipzig net has already become an unbreakable tradition:

Phenomenal statistics: Across all official competitions, Haaland has managed to score 13 goals in 9 matches played against RB Leipzig;

Career peak: This figure represents the best and most prolific personal record Haaland has ever achieved against a single opponent throughout his entire career in Europe's top 5 leagues;

Consistent goalscoring: Regardless of which club he plays for (Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City), he remains the biggest headache for the Leipzig defense.

From the "Red Bull" family to the pinnacle of "Manchester City"

His past plays an important role in why Haaland plays with such a special mindset against this club:

Flight with Salzburg: The striker first shone at the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, which belongs to the Red Bull holding, attracting the attention of continental giants;

Germany and England stages: Later, after demonstrating his goalscoring prowess in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, the forward moved to Manchester City in 2022;

European peak: Continuing his star moments with the English club, the forward won the Champions League trophy with the team and currently maintains his status as the most dangerous striker on the continent.

The successful game in Germany brought City's points in the group to 9 and continued Haaland's march toward another "Golden Boot".