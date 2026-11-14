Rahmatullo Boymatov knocks out Ugandan knockout artist in Riyadh (video)

Talented Uzbek boxer Rahmatullo Boymatov (2-0, 2 KO) has successfully completed his second professional ring appearance. At a prestigious professional boxing night held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, our compatriot once again showcased his potential to the entire world.

A fierce first-round knockout

This world-class light heavyweight bout was scheduled for eight rounds. However, Rahmatullo Boymatov made that unnecessary. His opponent was the experienced Ugandan boxer Moro Inusa Kanla (10-2, 9 KO), known for his extremely powerful punches and for having defeated almost all his previous opponents before the final bell.

From the very start of the fight, Boymatov acted aggressively and applied heavy pressure on his opponent. As a result, in the very first round, our compatriot knocked out Moro Inusa Kanla with powerful strikes, securing a victory by stoppage.