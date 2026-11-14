Rahmatullo Boymatov knocks out Ugandan knockout artist in Riyadh (video)

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Rahmatullo Boymatov knocks out Ugandan knockout artist in Riyadh (video)

Talented Uzbek boxer Rahmatullo Boymatov (2-0, 2 KO) has successfully completed his second professional ring appearance. At a prestigious professional boxing night held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, our compatriot once again showcased his potential to the entire world.

A fierce first-round knockout

This world-class light heavyweight bout was scheduled for eight rounds. However, Rahmatullo Boymatov made that unnecessary. His opponent was the experienced Ugandan boxer Moro Inusa Kanla (10-2, 9 KO), known for his extremely powerful punches and for having defeated almost all his previous opponents before the final bell.

From the very start of the fight, Boymatov acted aggressively and applied heavy pressure on his opponent. As a result, in the very first round, our compatriot knocked out Moro Inusa Kanla with powerful strikes, securing a victory by stoppage.

Fight parameters and statistics

Details

Our boxer

Rahmatullo Boymatov (2-0, 2 KO)

Opponent

Moro Inusa Kanla (Uganda, 10-2, 9 KO)

Venue

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Result

Victory by knockout in the first round

Confident steps in the professional ring

As a reminder, the 22-year-old Uzbek boxer made his professional debut in May of this year. At that time, he also started with a brilliant victory, knocking out American Caleb Hall (6-3-1, 4 KO) in the very first round.

Rahmatullo Boymatov's second consecutive victory in the professional ring signals that he will reach even greater heights in the future. Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting the next fights of our young boxer.

Do you think Rahmatullo Boymatov can fight for a world championship title in the light heavyweight division in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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