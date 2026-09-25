USA crushed: Abdusattorov defeats Caruana, Yakubboyev subdues Niemann!

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USA crushed: Abdusattorov defeats Caruana, Yakubboyev subdues Niemann!

Photo: Uza.uz

In the crucial 9th round of the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's main national chess team achieved a sensational and historic 2.5:1.5 victory over the USA team, a powerhouse of world chess. In this battle of wits held on board 1 of the tournament, our chess players demonstrated true skill against the world's strongest grandmasters.

Playing with the white pieces on board 1, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated the USA leader and one of the world ranking leaders Fabiano Caruana, securing an important point for our team (1:0). On board 3, Nodirbek Yakubboyev made perfect use of the advantage of white pieces to achieve a brilliant victory over the sensational American grandmaster Hans Niemann (1:0).

Although Javohir Sindarov lost to a cold-blooded Wesley So on board 2 (0:1), young Muhiddin Madaminov, playing with the black pieces on board 4, withstood the pressure of chess legend Levon Aronian and secured a draw worth its weight in gold (0.5:0.5). This historic victory turns Uzbekistan into a prime contender for the main gold medal of the Samarkand Olympiad.

"Abdusattorov's triumph, Niemann's defeat, and the 2.5:1.5 score": 5 key points of round 9

The most important official facts from the Uzbekistan vs. USA super-clash:

  • Victory over the USA: The Uzbekistan men's national team defeated tournament favorite USA with a score of 2.5:1.5;

  • Super result from Abdusattorov: Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Fabiano Caruana on board 1 (1:0), setting the championship spirit;

  • Yakubboyev leaves Niemann helpless: Nodirbek Yakubboyev scored a confident victory with white pieces against Hans Niemann on board 3 (1:0);

  • Madaminov's crucial draw: Muhiddin Madaminov secured a draw with black pieces against the experienced Levon Aronian (0.5:0.5), sealing the overall victory;

  • Clear path to the gold medal: This victory boldly propelled our representatives towards the absolute peak of the standings.

Board-by-board details: Statistics of the Uzbekistan and USA clash

Comparison of the official results of the intense matches within round 9:

Board and match participants

Chess player with white pieces

Chess player with black pieces

Score recorded

Value of the result

Board 1 (Elite clash)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB)

Fabiano Caruana (USA)

1 : 0

Caruana defeated, crucial point

Board 2 (Cold-blooded duel)

Wesley So (USA)

Javohir Sindarov (UZB)

1 : 0

USA equalized the score

Board 3 (Tactical blow)

Nodirbek Yakubboyev (UZB)

Hans Niemann (USA)

1 : 0

Niemann rendered helpless, decisive victory

Board 4 (Test of resilience)

Levon Aronian (USA)

Muhiddin Madaminov (UZB)

0,5 : 0,5

Golden draw against Aronian

Final overall score

2,5 : 1,5

Uzbekistan's historic victory

Chess expertise: Why did this result become the climax of the Samarkand Olympiad?

Conclusions of international analysts and chess experts:

  • "100% effectiveness of white pieces tactics": The coaching staff demonstrated maximum aggressiveness on both boards where they played with white pieces (Abdusattorov and Yakubboyev); the defeats of Caruana and Niemann showed that the opening choice and psychological preparation were flawless;

  • Madaminov's bravery: At the moment when Javohir Sindarov lost, all the pressure fell on Muhiddin Madaminov on board 4; the fact that our young grandmaster made no mistakes in a complex endgame against a figure like Levon Aronian, who has made a huge contribution to the development of world chess, was the basis of the overall victory;

  • Straight path to the championship: Stopping the USA, considered the strongest opponent in the 9th round of the Olympiad, gives our national team an absolute tournament and psychological advantage ahead of the remaining rounds 10 and 11.

In your opinion, after this historic victory with a score of 2.5:1.5 over the USA, will Uzbekistan be able to retain the Olympiad gold medal in Samarkand? Personally, how do you evaluate Nodirbek Abdusattorov's victory over Caruana? Leave your congratulations and comments in the comments section and share this historic triumph of our country's sports with all our compatriots!

Uzbekistan chess teamSamarkand OlympiadNodirbek AbdusattorovFabiano Caruana
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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