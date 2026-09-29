Celebrating a historic championship at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in Samarkand, the Uzbekistan national team has also completely conquered the "2700 Club" rating, which is considered the official elite of the chess world. Following the results of the tournament, among the strongest grandmasters of our planet, our compatriot Nodirbek Yakubboyev recorded the highest live rating growth — a record-breaking +26,7 Elo was added to his personal score, bringing his total live rating to 2711.7.

The second-best indicator in this regard also belongs to the leader of our national team, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who gained +17,5 Elo, raising his rating to 2779.5. Another pillar of our national team, Javohir Sindarov, also secured a firm spot in the global Top-10 (+3,5 Elo and a 2781.5 live rating). As a reminder, as a result of this triumph, the Uzbekistan-1 national team has worn the world crown at the Chess Olympiad for the second time.

"Absolute record from Yakubboyev, Abdusattorov's soaring flight, and the second Olympic gold": 5 key points of the historic result

The most important official facts regarding the Samarkand Olympiad and the elite chess rating:

Nodirbek Yakubboyev 1st in the world: Achieving the largest rating leap among elite grandmasters, he recorded a record +26,7 Elo to his name;

Confident step into the "2700 Club": Yakubboyev's total live rating reached 2711.7 points, cementing his position in the global elite;

Abdusattorov 2nd in the world: Nodirbek Abdusattorov registered a growth of +17,5 Elo, leading among the strongest players on the planet with a 2779.5 live rating;

Consistency from Javohir Sindarov: Adding +3,5 Elo, Sindarov brought his rating to 2781.5 and secured a spot in the world's top ten;

Uzbekistan's 2nd championship title: Leaving all opponents behind at the 46th Olympiad held in Samarkand, the Uzbekistan-1 team won the main trophy in the world for the second time.

Results of the Chess Olympiad: Comparison of Uzbek grandmasters' indicators in the "2700 Club"

Indicators of live rating growth and current status among elite chess players:

Chess Player (Grandmaster) Personal growth in the competition (Elo) Current live rating indicator Status and rank in the "2700 Club" Nodirbek Yakubboyev +26,7 Elo (1st place in the world) 2711.7 Author of the largest leap among elite grandmasters Nodirbek Abdusattorov +17,5 Elo (2nd place in the world) 2779.5 Chaser of the world monarchs, second-best growth worldwide Javohir Sindarov +3,5 Elo 2781.5 World's Top-10 elite, the most stable force of the national team Uzbekistan-1 team — 46th Olympiad Champion The world's strongest chess national team for the second time

Chess and strategic expertise: Why does this result show that the era of the Uzbek chess school has arrived?

Conclusions of international FIDE experts, international grandmasters, and sports analysts:

"Nodirbek Yakubboyev's shining and team balance": At a time when most opponents focused mainly on Abdusattorov and Sindarov, Yakubboyev resolved all complex games on the 2nd and 3rd boards in his favor; adding +26,7 points to his rating at once proves that our team has not just one leader, but four equally strong grandmasters capable of crushing any opponent;

"The threshold of 2780 and the super-elite": The fact that both Abdusattorov (2779.5) and Sindarov (2781.5) came very close to the cosmic figure of 2800 means that Uzbekistan simultaneously possesses two full-fledged contenders for the world championship; such high potential is a rare phenomenon not observed even in the national teams of India or the USA at present;

Second gold — the result of systemic policy: After the first victory in Chennai, defending the championship title at home in Samarkand and occupying the 1st and 2nd places in individual ratings officially sealed Uzbek chess as a new hegemon in the global arena.

Do you think Nodirbek Yakubboyev, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Javohir Sindarov will also be able to fight for the individual world championship (FIDE crown) in the near future and bring it to our country? How do you think this second historic championship recorded in the land of our great ancestor Amir Temur will give an impetus to the development of our national sport? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this momentous victory analysis of Uzbek chess with all our compatriots!